When did Candice King get divorced? All about her ex-husband and kids as Vampire Diaries star announces engagement with co-star

Candice King and Steven Krueger recently got engaged. The news comes three years after she divorced Joe King in 2022. As per Us Weekly, the duo has two kids, Florence May and Josephine June.
The Vampire Diaries star took to her official Instagram handle to announce the engagement on May 14, 2025. She added a lineup of photos, posing with Krueger, where Steven can be spotted in a black suit. Candice appeared in a white mini satin dress as she flaunted the ring on her finger, featuring a square-shaped diamond on top.
Candice King referred to her age (38) by writing that it would be her favorite year and revealed a few more details related to engagement, as she stated:
“A couple of weeks ago @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him. The privilege of getting older is much sweeter knowing I get to share it with you Steven. Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you.”
One of the photos featured a close-up of the duo's hands while holding a cocktail. The premise of their photoshoot appears to be a cocktail bar, "Martha My Dear" in Nashville.
The duo first met on the sets of The Originals, a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries. Krueger played Josh Rosza, while Candice King appeared as a crossover character from TVD in the final season. It is speculated that the duo got close after King's divorce when they started attending fan conventions and cast reunions.
King first hinted on social media around two years ago that they were romantically involved. The Legacies star posted a video on Instagram in December 2023, which featured a moment where the duo is kissing. Krueger is also known for his roles in shows like Yellowjackets, NCIS, and Pretty Little Liars.
Candice King is a mother of two children: Relationship with Joe King, and more
The Houston, Texas native has built a huge fan base by being featured in various films and TV shows. Outside the entertainment industry, she has been raising two kids since 2016.
Candice was married to Joe King for around seven years. According to Us Weekly, the former couple met during a Super Bowl event in 2012, and Joe proposed a year later.
Notably, Joe is a popular face in the music industry and has been a guitarist with The Fray for over 20 years. The group has four albums to their credit, like How to Save a Life and Scars & Stories, and has been nominated for the Grammy Awards.
The pair exchanged vows in 2014, and close friends and family members attended the wedding. Joe announced Candice King's first pregnancy on Instagram, writing that he was proud to welcome a “new life” into the world and described himself as a “lucky man & dad”.
Candice and Joe King welcomed daughter Florence May in 2016. In 2020, their second child, Josephine June, was born, and the Supernatural star revealed the same through Instagram, as she wrote:
“Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts. We love you Josephine June King!”
A report by People magazine in May 2022 stated that Candice and Joe were getting divorced due to irreconcilable differences; the former was living in Brentwood, Tennessee, at the time. The rumors of their separation were already trending from the beginning of the year, when people witnessed that the social media posts featuring Candice and Joe together were deleted.
Meanwhile, Candice King will next appear in a psychological thriller show, We Were Liars, which will premiere in June this year on Amazon Prime Video.