When No One Sees Us season 1: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

When No One Sees Us season 1 is set to premiere on March 7, 2025, exclusively on Max and its digital channels. The crime drama, which is also the first Max Original scripted series from Spain, will release new episodes weekly through April 25, 2025. This series tells a story set in a small town in southern Spain, where the American and Andalusian cultures collide.

Ad

The plot of When No One Sees Us season 1 takes place during the Holy Week in 2024, in the village of Morón de la Frontera, Seville, near a U.S. military base. Two investigations form the center of the plot.

Magaly Castillo, a U.S. Army special agent, looks into the disappearance of a soldier connected to Colonel Seamus Hoopen. Meanwhile, Lucía Gutiérrez, a Civil Guard sergeant, investigates the suspicious suicide of a local neighbor. The investigations reveal that both cases are entwined and expose a convoluted web of crime involving military personnel as well as residents.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

When No One Sees Us season 1 is releasing on March 7, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

When No One Sees Us season 1 is based on Spain's cultural and political tensions, where the boundaries between civilian life and military operations blur. The series is set during the intense and passionate time of Holy Week. The drama unfolds against the backdrop of centuries-old traditions and modern military secrets.

Lucía Gutiérrez, played by Maribel Verdú, is a determined Civil Guard sergeant who slowly uncovers disturbing truths about her neighbor’s death and the strange events occurring during the first Easter procession.

Ad

Meanwhile, Magaly Castillo, portrayed by Mariela Garriga, dives into the investigation of a missing American soldier at the U.S. military base. Both characters uncover a series of intertwined crimes that blur the lines between the personal and political, involving not only Morón residents but also the American military personnel stationed nearby.

Trailer details of When No One Sees Us season 1

Ad

The When No One Sees Us season 1 trailer, released on February 3, 2025, teases a thrilling crime drama with stunning visuals of the Andalusian countryside and the tense atmosphere of Holy Week. It showcases the key characters, Lucía and Magaly, as they delve deeper into the mysterious events that begin with a suicide and the disappearance of a soldier.

The suspense is heightened by the eerie music, flashing images of the crime scenes, and cryptic dialogues. The trailer also suggests a narrative full of secrets, treacheries, and turns.

Ad

Production, direction, and cast

A still from When No One Sees Us (Image via Max)

When No One Sees Us season 1 is directed by Enrique Urbizu, known for his work on Gigantes. The series is produced by Zeta Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery in Spain. Urbizu brings his signature suspense-filled direction to the show.

Ad

The series is created by a team under the direction of Arturo Ruiz and is based on Sergio Sarria's book Cuando nadie nos ve; the product of this collaboration is a script with a complex plot and witty dialogues.

The performances by the cast of When No One Sees Us season 1 help to bring the narrative to life. Renowned for her performances in The Flash and Elite, Maribel Verdú plays the Civil Guard sergeant Lucía Gutiérrez.

Ad

Known for Mission: Impossible 7 and NCIS, Mariela Garriga plays Magaly Castillo, the U.S. Army special agent. Among the lead cast are Austin Amelio, Ben Temple, and Dani Rovira. Among other well-known cast members are Eloy Azorín, Lucía Jiménez, and Abril Montilla.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on When No One Sees Us season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback