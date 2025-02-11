When will Fire Country season 3 episode 11 be released on CBS? Release date and time explored

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 11, titled Fare Thee Well, will be released on February 14, 2025. The latest season of Max Thieriot's action drama series premiered on October 18, 2024, and returned on CBS in January after its midseason hiatus. In the upcoming episode, the firefighters will focus on a rescue mission after a fire erupts at a local renaissance fair.

Fire Country is created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater. Premiering in October 2022, the show follows a group of California firefighters, including inmates in a prison release program, as they battle wildfires and other emergencies. In season 3, the protagonist Bode Leone was finally released from prison and became a full-time firefighter.

Bode Leone is played by Max Thieriot, and the other main cast members include Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, Billy Burke, and Jules Latimer. The current season continues to explore Bode's complex dynamic with his parents, Sharon and Vince Leone, his on-again-off-again romance with Gabriela, and his relationship with his longtime friends Eve and Jake.

Trending

Fire Country season 3 episode 11 release date and time

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episode 11, Fare Thee Well, is scheduled to air on CBS on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET. In this episode, the focus will be a local Renaissance fair, where a fire breaks out from a malfunctioning flamethrower, and sets off a tent on flames.

The release timings for different regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 14, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time February 14, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time February 14, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time February 14, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 11

The cast of Fire Country (Image via Getty)

Fire Country season 3 episode 11 will air on CBS at 9:00 PM ET on its scheduled release date. For viewers who miss the live broadcast, it will also be available to stream on Paramount+, which offers both live and on-demand viewing.

Fire Country episodes are available for purchase on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. Live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV also carry CBS, allowing real-time access to the show with a valid subscription. It is advised to check local listings and streaming platforms for availability.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 episode 11

The logline of Fire Country season 3 episode 11 reads,

"The crew responds to a call from the local renaissance fair after a fire breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks."

In the previous episode of Fire Country season 3, the Leone men, Vince, Bode, Luke, and Walter, went on a family fishing trip to better understand Walter's health condition. Meanwhile, at Station 42, Sharon, Audrey, and Gabriela faced a difficult decision when a newborn was left at the firehouse, and this sparked a bond between Gabriela and Audrey.

In the promotional video for episode 11, the team is seen in a high-stakes situation, trying to help burn victims injured at a Renaissance fair. Vince and Bode are at odds, and fans can look forward to them navigating their familial ties while conducting the rescue mission.

In an interview with TV Insider dated January 31, 2025, Manny's actor Kevin Alejandro talked about the ongoing storyline concerning Walter's potential Alzheimer's, saying,

"There is no secret that he is showing signs of that. And you get to see Billy’s character and Diane’s figure out how to accept that, how to deal with it, especially with as stubborn as Vince’s dad is, and the realization within himself that he’s sick. It’s heartbreaking."

He continued,

"And he is an amazing actor, and Billy is an amazing actor. So what you guys are about to see with that relationship, it can untie you and put you back together at the same time. It’s really beautiful."

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback