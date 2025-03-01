Where is AJ Armstrong Jr. now? Details explored ahead of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler

The upcoming episode of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler will replay the double murders carried out by former NFL star Antonio Armstrong’s son AJ Armstrong Jr. in 2016. AJ Junior was found guilty of the double murders of his parents Antonio and Dawn Armstrong after three trials in 2023.

In 2023, AJ Armstrong Jr. was convicted for the double murders of his parents and incarcerated to life in prison. However, as per reports by Click2Houston Local News, AJ Junior, has been transferred to a fourth prison, the Robertson Unit in Abilene, Texas, where he will serve his life sentence.

Season 2 episode 6 of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, titled A Family Divided, will focus on this double murder. This episode will air on Oxygen on March 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

Who is AJ Armstrong Jr. and why was he arrested?

According to KHOU 11, Antonio Armstrong Sr. grew up in Houston. He initially played football at Texas A&M before joining the NFL. After a few years in the NFL, he became a part of the Canadian Football League.

During this time, Antonio married Dawn and adopted their first child, Josh. They welcomed a second son, AJ Armstrong Jr., who was born in Canada. They moved to Houston, where their daughter Kayra was born.

The Armstrong family’s lives revolved around their family, faith, and football. Antonio’s sons loved playing football. AJ, inspired by his dad, dreamt of playing in the NFL.

Antonio Armstrong was having trouble with his sons. According to text messages reported by KHOU 11, AJ Junior failed school and started taking drugs. Josh had problems at college and admitted to smoking marijuana.

As per ABC News, two nights before the murders, AJ Junior tried burning down the staircase outside his parents’ room. He put gasoline in a bottle of alcohol and set fire. Antonio put out the fire, while Dawn took a photo of the scene and sent it to Josh.

AJ Armstrong Jr. also used his father’s gun and fired it through a blanket and pillow. He used a pile of socks to cover up a hole made by the weapon on his bedroom floor.

On July 29, 2016, AJ Junior made a 911 call, stating that he had heard two gunshots from his parents’ bedroom. When responders arrived, they found Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, in their bedroom. Dawn was shot twice in her head and died on the spot, while Antonio was injured gravely by two gunshot wounds to his head. He was rushed to the hospital, but due to his critical condition, he did not survive.

According to ABC News, at the crime scene investigators found a note along with the murder weapon in the kitchen, on top of the counter. The note read:

“I have been watching you for a long time. Come get me.”

AJ Armstrong Jr. was taken to the HPD headquarters, where he was questioned. Authorities claimed that his statements didn’t add up, as there was no evidence of forced entry and the alarm system was intact until AJ turned it off to let the responders inside, investigators found that his allegation that he saw a man in a mask inside the house was inaccurate.

It took several hours of interrogation before authorities finally charged him with capital murder.

AJ Armstrong Jr. was found guilty after 7 years

Expand Tweet

AJ Armstrong Jr.’s first two trials were deemed as mistrials as the jury was deadlocked. The third trial was held in August 2023. After a 10-hour discussion with enough evidence, the jury finally concluded a verdict. AJ Junior was found guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment, as reported by KHOU 11.

AJ Junior filed for an appeal, but since he had no money to hire an attorney, the judge appointed a public defender to handle his case. After being in and out of three different prisons, he is currently being held at the Robertson Unit in Abilene, Texas, serving his life sentence.

To learn more about this case, watch the upcoming episode of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler on Oxygen.

