Who is Antonio Armstrong Jr.? Ex-NFL player's son sentenced to life for murdering parents

Antonio Armstrong Jr., the son of former NFL player Antonio Armstrong, has been found guilty of the 2016 murder of his parents. The 23-year-old Armstrong has been sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Following two previous trials that resulted in hung juries, a Texas grand jury has reached a guilty verdict.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence highlighting the strained relationship between Armstrong and his parents, as well as concerning behavior leading up to the tragic deaths.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AJ Armstrong was found guilty of the shooting deaths of his parents, retired NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, in their southwest Houston residence.

Tragedy struck as Dawn, who suffered two gunshot wounds to the head, was declared deceased at the location, while Antonio Sr. was swiftly transported to a hospital, succumbing to his injuries.

Adding to the chilling nature of the incident, the perpetrator left a foreboding message on the kitchen counter alongside the murder weapon—an Antonio Sr.'s .22-caliber pistol. The note sent a haunting message: “I have been watching you for a long time. Come get me.”

The verdict was reached after approximately 10-and-a-half hours of jury deliberation in his third trial over the span of seven years since the tragic incident. Notably, Antonio Armstrong Jr. had been out on bail, wearing an ankle monitor since 2017.

Antonio Armstrong Jr. convicted as evidence stacks up

During the trial, the prosecution asserted that Antonio Armstrong Jr. committed the act of shooting his parents as they slept, later covering their heads with pillows before contacting emergency services.

In contrast, the defense put forth an alternative scenario, suggesting that Armstrong's older sibling, who grappled with mental health challenges, could be a more plausible suspect.

Josh, Armstrong's elder brother, gained prominence as a more plausible subject due to his significant mental health struggles, including conditions like paranoia and schizophrenia.

Antonio Armstrong Jr. with her mother Dawn and father Antonio Sr.

During the legal proceedings, a wide array of evidence was introduced. This encompassed genetic material proof, the operation of the alarm system, conversations through text messages involving Armstrong, his parents, and his girlfriend.

You might also like - Tim Boyle Jets contract: How much will QB earn in New York

The state's case incorporated the testimony of more than 20 witnesses. Furthermore, a specialist in blood spatter analysis introduced fresh DNA evidence and reconstructed the crime scene for the jury's consideration.

After looking at the evidences closely, the jury ultimately reached a guilty verdict against Antonio Armstrong Jr. However, his legal representative intends to challenge the decision through an appeal process.