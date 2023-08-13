Tim Boyle Jets contract: How much will QB earn in New York

Tim Boyle, a former Green Bay Packers quarterback, joined the New York Jets after spending last season with the Chicago Bears. Boyle, who had previously been with the Packers for three seasons as a backup QB, is reuniting with his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

He is set to play as the third-string quarterback for the Jets this season under the guidance of Nathaniel Hackett. During his tenure with the Packers, Hackett, who is now part of the Jets organization, also served as Boyle's offensive coordinator.

Boyle inked a 1-year, $1.15 million deal with the New York Jets in April. The agreement includes a guaranteed sum of $75,000, forming part of his average annual salary. Delving deeper into the financial dynamics, Boyle's cap hit is calculated at $1 million, with a corresponding dead cap value of $75,000.

In their preseason Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the New York Jets showcased their strength with a 21-0 victory. Boyle, operating as the third-string QB, played a pivotal role. He demonstrated his potential impact by orchestrating two touchdown passes to rookie tight ends EJ Jenkins and Zack Kuntz in the fourth quarter.

Boyle's outstanding performance in the second half included completing 9-of-10 passes for 84 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. This triumphant start to the preseason sets a positive tone for the Jets as they move forward in the NFL season.

Tim Boyle's NFL journey

The NFL career of Tim Boyle has seen its fair share of twists and turns. Boyle began his professional journey when the Green Bay Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Over his initial three seasons with the Packers, he occupied the role of the third-string quarterback, finding himself behind the likes of Aaron Rodgers and DeShone Kizer. In the 2018 season, however, he didn't make any appearances on the field.

The subsequent season marked a turning point for Boyle as he finally got a chance to step onto the gridiron. He participated in three games, and by 2020, he had upped his game time to eight matches. Yet, despite these opportunities, Boyle's actual playing time remained limited, with a mere 15 yards thrown over the span of 11 games with the Packers.

Boyle's journey continued in 2021 when he inked a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Detroit Lions. Although his tenure with the Lions was relatively short-lived, he did start in three out of five games. Boyle managed to throw three touchdowns and six interceptions, accumulating 526 passing yards by completing 61 out of 94 passes.

Following his stint with the Lions, Boyle's path took him to the Chicago Bears in the previous season. He Joined the Bears' practice squad in November 2022 but his playing time was limited to just one game during that period.

Fast forward to the 2023 NFL season, and Boyle finds himself embracing his sixth season in the league as a member of the New York Jets.