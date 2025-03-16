Where are Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra now? Details explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen

Season 18, episode 3 of Snapped: Killer Couples will replay the crimes committed by Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra.

Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra murdered Alison’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Silverlight, 25, on November 14, 2009. Brandon Silverlight's body was discovered north of South Haven in Casco Township. He was severely beaten. His throat was slit open and he was allegedly burnt alive.

The Snapped: Killer Couples episode, which focuses on Brandon Silverlight’s murder, is titled Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra. It will air on March 16 at 6 pm ET. Its synopsis reads:

“Authorities respond to a car fire and find a charred body discarded nearby.”

Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Brandon Silverman. Alison is currently being held at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Justin Terpstra is incarcerated without bond at the Allegan County Jail.

What did Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra do?

Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra murdered Brandon Silverlight. [Image via Unsplash/ Jr Korpa]

According to Court documents, Alison and Justin premeditated Brandon Silverman’s murder. Brandon Silverlight and his wife Jennifer Silverlight were in an open relationship. Alison and Brandon frequently exchanged text messages.

On November 13, 2009, Alison allegedly lured Brandon into meeting her at a South Haven restaurant in exchange for s*x. Brandon then followed Alison to her parents’ trailer where Alison told Brandon they would engage in se*ual intercourse with a third person. However, things took a turn when Alison’s fiancé, Justin Terpstra, ambushed Brandon.

According to statements made by Alison to her friend, Shawn West and to an inmate, April Golombieski at the Allegan County jail, she told them that she and Justin allegedly beat Brandon with a post, stabbed him several times and tried to burn him alive.

Brandon’s body was discovered north of South Haven in Casco Township on November 14, 2009, after a 911 call by Gregory O’Neil, who spotted a burnt car in an empty parking lot across his house.

Witness testimonies by Brandon’s wife, Jennifer Silverlight, and a few friends and evidence, including text messages between Alison and Brandon and phone calls between Alison and Justin on the day of Brandon’s murder, framing the timeline, were enough to prove them guilty of the murder of Brandon Silverlight as per Kalamazoo.

Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra’s conviction and sentence

Alison is held at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti and Justin is incarcerated at Jackson State Prison in Michigan as per reports. [Image via Unsplash/ Hédi Benyounes]

In 2010, Alison was found guilty and convicted of five charges, which were, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, torture, kidnapping, and felony murder. Justin Terpstra was found guilty and convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and torture in 2010.

Alison and Justin were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to prison records, Alison is currently being held at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan, while Justin is incarcerated at Jackson State Prison in Michigan.

To learn more about this case, watch this weekend's episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

