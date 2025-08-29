Where is Angelina Fernandes now? Details explored of the girl who found her house was a crime scene

Angelina Fernandes was only eleven years old when she found herself embroiled in a domestic dispute between her mother, Stephanie Fernandes, and her mother's fiancé, Andrew Wagner. The case is covered on CBS’s 48 Hours episode What Angelina Saw, which was originally aired on October 15, 2023, at 8:00 PM. On May 7, 2014, an ordinary evening inside a Worcester, Massachusetts home turned into a night of tragedy. Eleven-year-old Angelina Fernandes was asleep when she awoke to the sound of her mother’s screams. Moments later, she descended the stairs and found her mother in visible distress and Andrew Wagner bleeding from a stab wound to the neck.The couple had gotten into a scuffle, and Stephanie claimed she acted in self-defense after Andrew allegedly assaulted her during an argument. However, prosecutors painted a different picture, and finally, it was Angelina’s own testimony that played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the case. The episode is re-airing today on Investigation Discovery. Who is Angelina Fernandes, and what happened to her? View this post on Instagram Instagram Post Angelina Fernandes was born in 2003, and she was primarily raised by her mother, Stephanie, with whom she shared a close bond. In 2009, Stephanie met Andrew Wagner, and within a month of dating him, Andrew had moved in, and the three of them became a family unit. Angelina even referred to him as “stepdad&quot; and initially enjoyed his company. As reported by CBS, she particularly remembered and appreciated the vacations they took in Cape Cod, where she spent evenings with Andrew watching Criminal Minds. But later on, as her mother and Andrew got into frequent arguments, she confronted her mother, saying she did not like what was going on at home. On the evening of May 7, 2014, a similar argument broke out between the couple, which awoke Angelina. She heard her mother screaming and came downstairs, where she allegedly saw blood everywhere. Her mother was in visible distress while Andrew was bleeding from a neck wound. A neighbour was trying to save him. According to CBS, she told correspondent Peter Van Sant, “I knew Andy was hurt. I knew my mom was in distress; she was crying… I was in shock.”An autopsy later confirmed that Andrew died of a stab wound to his neck. Stephanie's arrest and sentencing Stephanie Fernandes was arrested that night and later charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault with a dangerous weapon. In June 2022, after years of delays due to legal challenges and the pandemic, Stephanie went on trial. Stephanie's arrest and sentencing for the murder of Andrew (Image via Getty) Angelina testified in her mother’s defense, helping the jury to see the reality of the domestic abuse she was subjected to at her home. Stephanie was acquitted of the murder charge but found guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 8 to 10 years in state prison.Prosecutors alleged she was the aggressor, but Stephanie always maintained it was self-defense. According to her, Andrew had pinned her down and choked her.Where Is Angelina Fernandes Now?Following her mother’s arrest, Angelina’s custody was given to relatives in Canada, but they always kept in touch. Angelina Fernandes is now a college student pursuing a degree in forensic psychology.In her interview with CBS, she expressed positivity about her life, saying, “I want to accomplish all of my dreams so my mom can experience the happiness afterwards.”When Van Sant talked with Angelina Fernandes after her mom was sentenced, she spoke to him about when her mother would be released from prison, saying, &quot;Well, at first, I was thinking, 'Wow, I'm gonna be close to 30 years old.' I mean, she's missed so much of my life already,&quot;Angela aims to work with victims in court settings and with children impacted by trauma.Catch all about the case tonight on CBS.