Where is Asa Ellerup now? All about Rex Heuermann's wife from Gone Girls on Netflix

Asa Ellerup is the wife of serial killer Rex Heuermann, who was arrested in 2023 for the murders of several women in Long Island in New York. Netflix's new true-crime documentary series, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer, which premiered today on the streaming platform, explores in detail these brutal murder cases that went unsolved for years.

Along with the details of the murder, interviews with investigators, and the family of the victims, the docuseries also discusses Heuermann's marriage to Asa Ellerup and the relationship he had with their children.

Although Ellerup lived in the same house as Heuermann, she maintained that she had no idea that her husband was committing those crimes. She has maintained her innocence and her distance from these notorious murder cases that shook Long Island. Ellerup now resides in South Carolina with her children.

All about Asa Ellerup

Asa Ellerup, who is originally from Iceland, married Rex Heuermann in April 1996. She had a son from her previous relationship named Christopher Sheridan, who had some learning disabilities and relied on Asa’s care.

After she married Heuermann, she moved Christopher into Heuermann’s house in the Massapequa Park area of Long Island, New York. Ellerup and Heuermann had a daughter together named Victoria Heuermann.

The Heuermann family maintained a relatively low profile, with limited interaction with neighbors. Rex was mostly preoccupied with operating his own construction and renovation business. The couple enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle.

However, all this came crashing down when Heuermann was arrested on July 13, 2023, in connection with the deaths of Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, and Melissa Barthelemy. One of the most significant pieces of evidence the police found from these murders was the presence of Asa and their daughter’s hair in the vicinity of the four victims.

However, investigators said that these murders were committed when she was away with her children. Asa was on vacation to various destinations, including Iceland and Aspen, when these homicides were committed. Therefore, despite this crucial piece of evidence, there was no way to suggest that she had any involvement in the crimes. Authorities finally concluded that she did not know about her husband’s crimes.

Asa Ellerup filed for divorce and now lives with her children

Following the arrest of Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup filed for divorce on July 19, 2023. The police obtained a search warrant for their house and moved Asa and her children into a hotel for a few days while the investigation continued. After it concluded, on July 25, she returned with her children to their home.

After she moved back, Asa grew frustrated with the media presence and even expressed her irritation and requested to be left alone. Her attorney also shared that she was considering pursuing legal action against the authorities for causing alleged damage to her home.

Finally, in July 2023, Asa Ellerup made a public statement requesting privacy, and in August, her lawyer made public that she had been battling skin and breast cancer at the time. A fundraiser was organized to support her because she needed financial assistance. Her healthcare was tied to her husband's name. An amount of $22,000 could be raised for her.

In November 2023, Asa made a public appearance at one of Heuermann’s hearings.

On March 2024, Asa Ellerup released a statement saying that she was willing to give her ex-husband “the benefit of the doubt” and, at the same time, also extended her sympathy to the victims and their families. She also said that she did not believe Rex Heuermann was capable of committing the murders. According to Asa's attorney, she had been visiting Heuermann in jail.

In November 2024, Asa finally decided to move out of her Long Island home and move to South Carolina with her children where she resides now. Recently, on March 27, 2025, a divorce settlement was reached between her and Heuermann.

Catch Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer for more details about the case.

