Where is Blake Robbins now? Details explored about the subject of Spy High on Prime Video

Blake Robbins, the central figure in the 2010 webcam surveillance controversy, is back in the spotlight with the release of Spy High on Prime Video on April 8, 2025. The four-part docuseries revisits the high-profile case involving Robbins and the Lower Merion School District in Pennsylvania.

Ad

At age 15, Robbins and his family filed a federal class action lawsuit after school officials allegedly used webcam-enabled school-issued laptops to monitor students at home. According to the People report dated March 24, 2025, school authorities cited an image captured from Robbins' bedroom as evidence in a disciplinary matter, which later turned out to be a misunderstanding involving candy.

The lawsuit, filed on February 11, 2010, led to a $610,000 settlement, as per CBS News reporting. Blake Robbins graduated in 2012 and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment.

Ad

Trending

According to an article by Moviedelic.com dated April 8, 2025, Robbins now runs a record label, Out of the Blue Records, and has announced his candidacy for California's 30th congressional district. Spy High on Prime Video explores these developments and the broader digital privacy issues at stake.

Blake Robbins established Out of the Blue Records in March 2020 and now holds the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at the label

Ad

Blake Robbins, the student at the center of the 2010 surveillance controversy involving Pennsylvania's Lower Merion School District, has moved forward significantly in life since the events that first brought him national attention. After graduating from Harriton High School in 2012, Robbins relocated to Los Angeles, gradually building a career in the entertainment industry.

According to Moviedelic.com, Robbins launched Out of the Blue Records in March 2020 and currently holds the position of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. His label has entered into joint ventures with Capitol Records and Def Jam, helping develop artists like Kalan.FrFr and 1TakeJay.

Ad

The events leading to this chapter in Blake Robbins' life began in 2009 when students at Harriton High School were issued MacBook laptops under a school initiative to provide round-the-clock access to educational resources. As per an NBC 10 report, the intent was to support learning outside school hours.

However, controversy erupted when Robbins was called to the assistant principal's office and confronted with a photo captured in his bedroom without his knowledge through the laptop's webcam. School officials accused him of inappropriate behavior and later of drug use, using the image as evidence.

Ad

According to a People report dated March 24, 2025, the supposed drugs in the photo turned out to be Mike and Ike candy. The Robbins family responded by filing a federal class action lawsuit on February 11, 2010, alleging that the school district had violated their son's privacy by activating webcam surveillance without consent.

Ad

As the legal proceedings unfolded, it was revealed that the software in use, LANrev's TheftTrack, had been responsible for capturing over 66,000 images and screenshots from student laptops. The WHYY report noted that these captures occurred with no prior notification to students or parents.

While the FBI opened a probe into possible privacy violations, no criminal charges were filed against the district, as per CNN. According to Assistant Vice Principal Lynn Matsko, quoted by an NPR report dated February 24, 2010, the district later stated it used the surveillance software solely to recover stolen laptops, asserting that:

Ad

“At no time have I ever monitored a student via a laptop webcam,”

The lawsuit, which also included student Jalil Hasan, was settled in October 2010 for $610,000. As outlined by CBS News, $175,000 of that amount was placed into a trust for Blake Robbins. In a statement referenced in People, the Lower Merion School District emphasized that an independent investigation found "no evidence that District personnel used TheftTrack to 'spy' on students."

Ad

Now 30, Blake Robbins has not returned to his hometown since leaving for Los Angeles. He has instead focused on building a professional life on his terms. Alongside running his label, Robbins has also announced his candidacy for California's 30th congressional district, aiming to expand his influence into public service.

Robbins' journey is one of several examined in the new docuseries Spy High on Prime Video, which revisits the events and implications of the 2010 case. Directed by Jody McVeigh-Schultz and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, the series not only features Blake Robbins but also explores the broader issues of digital privacy and surveillance in American schools.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More