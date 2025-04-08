The true story behind Prime Video's Spy High, explained 

Spy High is a true documentary series, based on the 2010 case Robbins v. Lower Merion School District. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2025, following its premiere at the SXSW Film Festival.

As per Variety, Spy High, follows a student named Blake Robbins, who filed a lawsuit against his school. He claimed the school secretly monitored him through his laptop's webcam and took photos of him without his permission when he was suspected of selling drugs.

The case revolves around surveillance and the alleged use of technology in schools, highlighting how this can affect children's digital privacy. Spy High also sheds light on how the incident influenced privacy laws and policies in U.S. schools, and why it is important to maintain a balance between security and individual rights.

The four-part docu-series explores the connection between technology, education, and privacy through the legal case of one student.

Spy High: True story behind Robbins v. Lower Merion School District case

According to the People's report, published on March 24, 2025, a 15-year-old student named Blake Robbins was attending a high school in Pennsylvania in 2010. He and about 2,000 other students were given laptops by the school to provide them 24-hour access to educational resources.

However, Robbins was called to the principal’s office at his school, and was accused of selling drugs. The school presented a photograph taken through the webcam of his school-issued laptop in his room as evidence. It was later discovered that what the school thought were “drugs” were actually candy called Mike & Ike.

According to CBS News, Blake Robbins said:

"She thought I was selling drugs, which is completely false."

CBS News' reported on October 21, 2010 that after this case came to light, Blake Robbins and his family filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming that the school interfered in their private life without permission.

As reported by the same publication, Blake's mother, Holly Robbins, said:

"I don't feel this school has the right to put cameras inside the kids' home, inside their bedrooms and spy on them."

During the lawsuit, it was revealed that the school had secretly taken more than 66,000 pictures through webcams of the laptops given to the students. Many of these pictures were allegedly of the students' homes and some were such that showed private or uncomfortable situations.

As per Forbes, the case ended with a settlement in which the school administration agreed to pay a total of $610,000. Blake Robbins got $175,000, another student, Jalil Hasan, got $10,000 and the rest of the money went towards lawyers' fees. The case raised questions about digital surveillance by schools in the US.

Spy High: The case made headlines when the Robbins family filed a petition

Spy High primarily focuses on Blake Robbins and another student, Karen Williams. According to the People magazine, director Jody McVeigh-Schultz said:

“Blake was a known troublemaker, and they used his images to accuse him of selling drugs. Keron was an African American honors student, whose laptop was monitored immediately after he had been racially profiled and accused of stealing.”

He added:

“It’s a story about how we make decisions as communities, how we decide what’s best for our kids, and who makes those decisions. It’s about what we prioritize and value, as our schools mold and shape young people into fully formed adults. It’s about the often-blurry line between protecting our children…and controlling them."

The case came to spotlight when the Robbins family and several others sued the school, alleging that it used students' laptop webcams to spy on them at home. However, the school administration admitted that they had installed security software on the laptops, but denied that it was used to monitor students.

As mentioned in the People magazine, Assistant Vice Principal Lynn Matsko said:

"At no time have I ever monitored a student via a laptop webcam. Nor have I ever authorized the monitoring of a student via security tracking webcam either at school or within the home. And I never would."

Watch Spy High premiere on April 8, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

