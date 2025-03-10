Where are Brian Trimble and Blaine Norris now? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame is all set to return this week, covering the murder of Randi Trimble at the hands of her husband Brian Trimble and his friend Blaine Norris, two amateur film enthusiasts whose obsession with horror exceeded the screens. The case is widely remembered for its many twists and remains a shocking reminder of marriage gone bad.

This case will be the subject of Death by Fame Season 3, Episode 8, which premieres at 9.00 PM EST on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST.

Ahead of this episode of Death by Fame, let us go over what happened to Randi Trimble and how the police arrived at Brian Trimble and Blaine Norris, who are both behind bars right now.

Who are Brian Trimble and Blaine Norris, and what did they do?

Blaine Norris was a horror geek who worked as a computer tech for a Harrisburg insurance company, and Brian Trimble was his colleague. Norris planned out a low-budget horror movie and tried to shoot it with some amateur and semi-professional actors.

Trimble, Blaine Norris's best friend and colleague, was set to serve as the cinematographer for the movie. But given the dismal condition of the crew, the investor for the film pulled out. Norris continued to incur debt and proceeded with the film that was supposed to be set on the Appalachian trail.

Just before the shooting, Brian Trimble pulled out of the project, citing that his wife did not want him to continue with his fantasy. This perhaps set off a lethal chain of events that ultimately saw Randi Trimble brutally murdered.

The film wrapped up with Blaine Norris doing the work, and both Norris and Trimble went back to their day jobs.

On January 10, 2003, Brian Trimble called the police to inform them that his wife had been found murdered in their garage in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was stabbed multiple times and strangled with an extension cord, a scene straight out of a horror movie.

Authorities suspected from the very start that Brian was behind the murder, but he had a solid alibi. Soon, they deduced who he could have organized the crime with.

Where are Brian Trimble and Norris Blaine now?

There were many clues that detectives discovered, including the fact that Brian and Randi Trimble were having troubles in their marriage. He also gave out a few contradictory statements. Authorities kept monitoring him, and with sustained pressure, they finally got him to confess to hiring his friend Norris Blaine, who was deep in debt from making the film, to kill his wife, primarily for her insurance policy.

With enough evidence, Brian and Norris were both arrested and charged. Norris Blaine initially claimed to be innocent, but as the DA was ready to seek the death penalty for the murder, he took a plea deal just ahead of the trial in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brian Trimble had also taken a similar deal to avoid a death penalty.

Blaine Norris was sent to SCI Somerset in Somerset, Pennsylvania, where he remains incarcerated today. As for Brian, he remains incarcerated at SCI Benner Township in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this case in more detail.

