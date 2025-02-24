5 key details about Samira Frasch's murder

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame on ID is all set to cover the 2014 murder of French model Samira Frasch, who was found drowned in her own backyard pool after what appeared to be an accident. However, this contained secrets that were far deeper than what originally met the eye, and it ended up becoming one of the most sensational cases in the history of Tallahassee, Florida.

This murder will be documented in Investigation Discovery's Death By Fame season 3 episode 6, which is set to premiere at 9.00 PM EST on Investigation Discovery. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Runway model turned mom-a-ger Samira Frasch lives a life of luxury and flamboyance, seemingly out of a fairytale; when she turns up dead at the bottom of her pool, police uncover a marriage filled with infidelities, accusations and deep motives."

Ahead of the upcoming episode of Death by Fame, let us go over what happened to Samira Frasch and the small but consequential details surrounding this murder.

5 key details about the murder of Samira Frasch

1) Samira Frasch lived a life of extravagance with her husband and daughters but...

On the surface, others could only dream of being like Samira Frasch, but there was something sinister underneath all the extravagance that the couple engaged in. While the Fraschs seemed to have everything anyone would want, with Adam Frasch thriving in his profession, things took an abrupt turn when Samira's dead body was found in the family’s backyard pool on February 22, 2014.

2) Samira's murder scene was staged to look like an accident

When Samira's dead body was first found, it was assumed that she had mistakenly fallen into the pool and died. Her sandal was stuck underneath a hose that was put in the water.

However, on examination, authorities discovered that Samira's sandal was with straps and it was unlikely that it would get stuck there if she fell into the pool. This made them realize that her murder was intentionally staged to look like an accident. An autopsy soon confirmed that her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head coupled with drowning. She had signs of injury on both sides of her skull.

3) Samira Frasch's murder had many suspects

As the authorities began investigating the death as a homicide, they encountered multiple persons of interest. First, they looked at handyman Gerald Gardner, who was also the one to report the murder. But he had surveillance footage backing up where he was at the time.

Then they looked at Kendale Lindsey, a friend of Adam's, who was clear about her disdain for Samira. She, too, had an alibi despite having a motive to kill Samira.

Ultimately, they arrived at Adam Frasch.

4) Adam and Samira's marriage was plagued with many issues

On investigating Adam, authorities found that the doctor was having issues in his marriage and he and Samira were on the brink of divorce. This was because he had been unfaithful to her. She had reportedly filed for divorce and gained custody of the children when the murder took place.

As more details surfaced, authorities realized that Samira and Adam had a heated argument the day before she died.

5) Adam was found guilty of Samira's murder and sentenced to life

As the story got clearer, authorities alleged that when Adam and Samira had an altercation the night before she was found dead, their argument turned physical and Adam mistakenly knocked her unconscious. He went on to put her in the pool to make it look like an accident.

The jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this case in more detail.

