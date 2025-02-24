Who was Samira Frasch, and what happened to her? Details explored ahead of Death by Fame on ID

Like every week, ID's Death by Fame is all set to delve into a murder case featuring a famous person, this time, Samira Frasch, a French model who had turned into an entrepreneur. Samira seemingly had everything going well in her luxurious life full of abundance, but when she was found dead at the bottom of a pool, investigations unraveled secrets no one could imagine.

Ad

Samira Frasch's murder and ensuing investigation will be covered in Death by Fame season 3 episode 6, which premieres at 9 p.m. EST on Monday, February 24, 2025. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Runway model turned mom-a-ger Samira Frasch lives a life of luxury and flamboyance, seemingly out of a fairytale; when she turns up dead at the bottom of her pool, police uncover a marriage filled with infidelities, accusations and deep motives."

Ad

Trending

The murder shook all of Tallahassee, Florida, at the time and it took quite a while for authorities to find out who was responsible for this murder that was staged to look like an accident.

Ahead of the episode, let's go over who Samira Frasch was and what exactly happened to her.

Who was Samira Frasch?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samira Frasch was born in Antsohihy, Madagascar, on December 12, 1975. Ambitious from a young age and attracted to glitz and glamor, Samira became a pop star in Madagascar and soon moved to France to pursue a career in modeling.

In 2006, she met Dr. Adam Frasch, a prominent and successful podiatrist, at a Paris nightclub, and sparks immediately flew between the two. He reportedly showered her with gifts and love, and she soon started thinking her Cinderella story had started coming true.

Ad

They dated for quite a while and ultimately settled down together in Tallahassee after getting married in Las Vegas. Samira reportedly put her modeling career on hold to be with Adam Frasch, and the two soon gave birth to a baby daughter, Hyrah.

Samira wanted Hyrah to become a celebrity baby and started creating content around her from a young age. She planned to create her own children’s clothing line, which she could use Hyrah to model.

Ad

Among other luxuries, Samira and Adam Farsch threw a luxurious Egyptian-themed party for Hyrah's first birthday. Their lifestyle was also nothing short of extravagant.

Samira Farsch was seemingly living her perfect life until one fateful day in 2014 when it all came crashing down.

What happened to Samira Farsch?

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 22, 2014, Samira was found dead in the family’s backyard pool. It was initially assumed that she had slipped and fallen into the pool, losing her life in the accident. But as authorities examined the body further, they deciphered that she had died from blunt force trauma to the head, along with drowning.

Farsch's sandal was found tucked underneath a hose dipped in the pool, the sandal was strapped, and it was unlikely that it would have slipped out as she fell. Authorities deduced that the perpetrator had intentionally tried to make it look like an accident.

Ad

After going through a list of suspects, the authorities ultimately arrived at Dr. Adam Farsch, who it seemed had some pretty big secrets. His and Samira's marriage was far from perfect, and they were reportedly headed for divorce.

With gaping holes in his alibi, a big fight the night before she was found dead, and a plausible motive, Adam Farsch was charged with the murder. He was eventually sentenced to life in prison.

Ad

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this case in further detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback