"Disgusting and wholly unnecessary"- Fans lash out at Netflix for using Gabby Petito's AI-generated voice in American Murder

American Murder: Gabby Petito has once again brought the infamous murder of Gabby Petito to the fore, a case that was a source of national interest back in 2021. The new docu-series delves deep into the case, exploring the motive behind the murder, the victim, and the perpetrator. It has also been one of the most-watched crime shows in recent weeks.

Ad

However, one thing in the documentary seems to have caught the attention of the viewers, and not in a good way. Netflix opted to use Petito's AI-generated voice to read out entries from her journal, which deeply unsettled a lot of fans across the world. In fact, many fans came forward to criticize this decision and claimed it was disrespectful to the woman who died.

User @cynthia15298980 summed this up, saying:

Ad

Trending

"Am I tripping or is the Gabby Petito doc on Netflix using ai for her voice to read texts and journal entries? If so pretty disgusting and wholly unnecessary."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans felt the same way about this decision and thoroughly criticized it.

"The Gaby Petito Netflix doc uses an AI to read her texts and diary entries in her voice and it just doesn’t feel right at all"- another user wrote.

"I'm watching the Gabby Petito series on Netflix, and they used AI of her voice to read her journal entries. That's tacky and weird."- another user said.

Ad

"Watching netflix’s new doc and feel extremely uncomfortable by the usage of AI to recreate her voice. She couldn’t have consented to that and i don’t care if her parents consented for her. that is just so weird."- another user added.

"I'm watching #AmericanMurderGabbyPetito and HOLY SHIT. They've used AI voice recreation to have Gabby Petito reading journal entries and text messages from the last months of her life...I'm assuming they got permission from the family, but this is a deeply unsettling use of AI."- yet another user wrote.

Ad

It seems all the viewers of the show were deeply unsettled by this use of Petito's voice and it has raised concerns about the use of AI, especially when used in cases like these.

What is American Murder: Gabby Petito about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest true crime series from Netflix, American Murder: Gabby Petito, is based on the infamous disappearance and subsequent murder of Gabby Petito who went missing while on a cross-country trip with her fiancee Brian Laundrie.

As the investigation progressed, it was revealed how Gabby was a subject of domestic abuse and how her relationship with Laundrie was far from an ideal one. The documentary goes over everything that happened before Gabby went missing and sheds light on the investigation and the shocking aftermath.

Ad

The synopsis for the true-crime series reads:

"A young couple's cross-country van journey, documented on social media, ends in tragedy when domestic violence shatters their seemingly perfect life; their story sparks a nationwide investigation and raises questions about family loyalty."

It has received a good critical response and is being widely viewed around the world right now.

American Murder is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback