Where are Chanelle McAuliffe and Rebecca Jones now? All about Belle Gibson's friends from Apple Cider Vinegar

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar explores Belle Gibson and her false cancer diagnosis, a scandal uncovered by her former friends, Chanelle McAuliffe and Rebecca Jones. According to Daily Mail, McAuliffe is from Melbourne, while Jones also lives in Melbourne, as stated on her official Facebook account.

The real-life McAuliffe partially inspired the character Chanelle in the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar. The series is based on the true story of infamous Australian wellness influencer Gibson, who faked her diagnosis to gain followers.

Produced by See-Saw Films, the series dramatizes Gibson's rise and fall. Kaitlyn Dever stars as the disgraced wellness guru who deceived millions, while Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Milla Blake, a fellow influencer.

Chanelle McAuliffe was a key whistleblower who tipped off The Age newspaper about Gibson's fraudulent cancer claims. Once part of Gibson's inner circle, she grew suspicious and helped expose the truth.

Another former friend, Jones, though not portrayed in the series, also spoke out against Gibson's deception. Their actions played a crucial role in uncovering the scam.

Chanelle McAuliffe: From finance professional to whistleblower

Chanelle McAuliffe, a pivotal figure in exposing Belle Gibson's fraudulent cancer claims, has an extensive background in banking, finance, and investment. After completing her education at Deakin University and the London School of Economics, Chanelle McAuliffe started a career in finance, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She held positions such as Hedge Fund Analyst at TT International and Derivatives Project Analyst at BNY Mellon. Her expertise spans financial analysis and public policy.

In 2013, Chanelle McAuliffe met Gibson at a launch event for Gibson's app, The Whole Pantry. Their ensuing friendship led McAuliffe to observe inconsistencies in Gibson's health claims, prompting her to alert journalists, thereby unveiling the fake cancer diagnosis.

In 2023, she became an investment professional at PAN Group before moving to First Australians Capital, where she served as an advisor until January 2025.

McAuliffe is now active on Instagram and has shared her thoughts on the series. In her recent post, she said that the series was exploitative because the platform is profiting from a tragic story. She wrote:

"The show is about how bad it is that someone deceived and financially misled people with cancer, and the show itself is profiting from the harm caused to those people."

She also shared that the series vilified Milla Blake's character, who has actual cancer and helped expose Gibson's lies. McAuliffe also criticized the show for pitting Gibson and Blake against each other and stated that no victims or affected families were notified about its production.

Rebecca Jones: Running a cleaning service with family

Rebecca Jones, one of the whistleblowers in the Belle Gibson scandal, has since focused on her family and business. She shares posts about her family and cleaning service on her official Facebook account. She also has a website for The Clean Life, her cleaning business in Melbourne.

Along with her partner Ray Naicovi, she co-founded an eco-friendly cleaning service. Her cleaning service, The Clean Life, uses non-toxic and pet-safe products. They focus on providing sustainable cleaning solutions to create "healthier home environments."

Jones and Naicovi manage the cleaning business while raising five children. Since then, Jones has focused on her family and children and has not shared statements about the Belle Gibson Netflix series.

Are Chanelle McAuliffe and Rebecca Jones still in contact with Belle Gibson?

No, Chanelle McAuliffe and Rebecca Jones are no longer in contact with Belle Gibson. Per Netflix's press release for the documentary The Search for Instagram's Worst Con Artist, the two appeared as interviewees and are described as Gibson's "former friends."

The two were once close to Gibson, but their relationship changed after they became aware of her fraudulent cancer claims.

Both Chanelle McAuliffe and Rebecca Jones, along with other former friends such as Shelby Nagy and Anthony de Sylva, are interviewed in The Search for Instagram's Worst Con Artist. The documentary sheds light on the scandal and the aftermath of Gibson's false claims. It also serves as an in-depth look into the lives of those affected by Gibson's actions and their decision to speak out.

Don't miss the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar, a six-episode drama based on this story, which was released on February 6, 2025.

