"Doctor Death and others have done the same" - Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar garners praise but annoys with timeline shifts

Apple Cider Vinegar is an Australian television drama series that dropped on Netflix on February 6, 2025. It is based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World, released by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano in 2017.

The six-part crime drama series is directed by Jeffrey Walker and co-written by Anya Beyersdorf, Angela Betzien, and the show's creator Samantha Strauss.

It centers on Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who lies about being a cancer survivor. She builds a successful online business by promoting clean eating as a cure to cancer and ends up putting several cancer patients at risk.

Apple Cider Vinegar has been well-received by audiences, however, many have complained about the show's non-linear structure as it makes it hard to follow the sequence of events unfolding in the series. One Reddit user expressed their frustration by saying:

"Just started it and although it is really well done and acted (I'm three episodes in), the constant timeline jumping is a bit annoying. Doctor Death and others have done the same and I'm not sure why they can't just tell a story in a 90% chronological order."

Many online users have assured that the story comes together by the end of Apple Cider Vinegar and that the non-linear format works in favor of the series.

"You get used it to it, and funnily enough, I started around episode 3. By the end, it all makes sense, but I do get where you’re coming from," shared one Reddit user.

"I personally find it keeps me more engaged when they do stories like this," said another.

"I actually think the timeline jumping served the story well, it helps with the juxtaposition you eventually get to by the end of the series between Milla and Belle," explained one user.

Also, many people praised the series for its engaging story, which sheds light on the unethical practices of the wellness industry and its harmful consequences.

"Literally midway through it rn! Kaitlyn Dever did an amazing job," commented one user.

"One of the layers of the show I loved - it isn’t just pointing the finger at Belle and Jess, but the entire wellness industry including wellness retreats. I really struggled with the non linear timeline in the first couple of episodes because I knew the story so well (Australian) but by the end I really enjoyed the show and suspect I’ll rewatch it," said another.

"I binged it, and loved it! You’ve inspired me to rewatch," said one user.

What is Apple Cider Vinegar about?

Apple Cider Vinegar is set in the early 2010s and recounts the unbelievable story of the Australian woman Belle Gibson, who claimed she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at age 21. Through her Instagram handle @healing_belle, she told her followers that she beat cancer by simply consuming a diet of healthy fruits and vegetables, without opting for radiation and chemotherapy.

Gibson gained over 200,000 followers as a wellness influencer, using her fame to launch The Whole Pantry app, write a cookbook, and collaborate with Apple. She became a symbol of hope for cancer patients like Milla and Lucy, who followed her clean eating plan instead of conventional treatment.

Milla was diagnosed with pleomorphic sarcoma and advised to amputate her arm to stop the spread of cancer cells. But, she chose to follow Belle's alternative medicine plan and died as a result. On the other hand, Lucy was diagnosed with breast cancer and got the right treatment in time, which saved her life.

Belle was eventually exposed as a fraud by two journalists who followed her story. It was then revealed that she never had cancer and had scammed people for their money.

Who appears in Apple Cider Vinegar?

The cast list of Apple Cider Vinegar is as follows:

Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake

Aisha Dee as Chanelle

Mark Coles Smith as Justin

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy

Richard Davies as Sean

Chai Hansen as Arlo

Matt Nable as Joe

Ashley Zukerman as Clive

Susie Porter as Tamara

Phoenix Raei as Hek

Spencer Ellis Anderson as Belle's son (4.5 years)

Catherine McClements as Julie Gibbs

Sunny Darcy-Smith as Belle (12 years)

Hamish Michael as Jeremy

Jillian Nguyen as Poh

Julian Weeks as Nathan

Doris Younane as Dr. Chidiac

Essie Davis as Natalie

Edwina Wren as Fiona

Maria Angelico as Rebecca

Christian Fordham as Hunter

Xavier Samuel as Erik

Thomas Noonan as Mark

Emma Jones as Darcy

Sibylla Budd as Tara Brown

Elijah White as Harris

Thom Green as Lenny

James Huang as Dr. Xiu

Stephen Phillips as Pete

Chase Smith-Wood as Lenny (16 Years)

Nick Trumble as Geoff

Geneviève Picot as Linda

Shannen Alyce Quan as Richa

Danni Millhouse as Aisling

Kate Lister as Jordan

Jeremy Stanford as Dr. Walsh

Katrina Shute as Aussie Journalist

Delaram Ahmadi as Stella

Robyn Nevin as Alma Hirsch

Amelie Mendoza as Anais

Lily Major as Skater Girl (14 Years)

Maia Abbas as Maureen

Sally McKenzie as Amy

All episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar are available to stream on Netflix.

