Apple Cider Vinegar: Full list of cast for Netflix's latest true crime gem

Netflix has added a six-part true crime docuseries to its library titled Apple Cider Vinegar on February 6.

This docuseries stars Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey in lead roles, among others. The plot of Apple Cider Vinegars is inspired by Australian convicted scammer Belle Gibson's fake cancer story. Gibson allegedly pretended to have cancer on social media to get notoriety, and she was exposed when the fraud was discovered.

This Netflix original was created by Australian screenwriter Samantha Strauss and directed by Jeffrey Walker. It is based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World: Belle Gibson's Cancer Con, and the Darkness (2017) by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

Trending

The logline of Apple Cider Vinegar as per Netflix read as:

"Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world."

Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix: Cast list

1) Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson

A still of Kaitlyn Dever (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar. Gibson is the protagonist of the true-crime doc. Gibson, the show's lead, is a social media phenom who pretended to have a brain tumor and told her online followers that, despite the tumor's malignancy, a healthy diet may prevent it from spreading.

With her fake tumor story, Gibson made a ton of money by launching her cooking app, The Whole Pantry. However, the world turned against her when the truth came to light, leading to her downfall.

Kaitlyn Dever, full name Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever, is 28 years old and an American actress born in Arizona. Previously, she has starred in movies and shows like Booksmart (2016), Unbelievable (2019), The Last of Us (2023), Justified (2010-2015), and more. The 28-year-old is also a Golden Globe nominee.

Read more: Is Kaitlyn Dever Australian? Everything to know about Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar actress

2) Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake

A still of Alycia Debnam-Carey (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Carey stars as another social media aficionado named Milla Blake in Apple Cider Vinegar. Jessica Ainscough, an Australian wellness blogger, inspired her character.

The character of Blake is similar to the character of Gibson. However, the main difference lies in the fact that Blake does not lie to her followers about her fitness journey or fake a cancer story and believes in alternative therapies, unlike Gibson, who fakes her lifestyle and brain tumor for fame and money.

Alycia Debnam-Carey is a 31-year-old Australian actress who has previously starred in movies and shows like Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023), The 100 (2014-2020), A Violent Separation (2019), and more.

3) Mark Coles Smith as Justin

A still of Mark Coles Smith (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Mark Coles Smith stars as Justin in Apple Cider Vinegar. Justin is Belle’s (played by Kaitlyn Dever) husband.

Australian actor Mark Coles Smith has previously starred in Mystery Roads (2018-present), Sweet As (2022), Kid Snow (2024) and more. The 37-year-old is also a writer, composer, sound designer, and field recordist.

4) Ashley Zukerman as Clive

A still of Ashley Zukerman (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Ashley Zuckermann stars as Clive in Apple Cider Vinegar. In the true crime doc, Clive is Belle’s close friend.

Ashley Zukerman is a California-born actor and producer who has previously been a part of movies and shows like Manhattan (2014-2015), Silo (2025), City on Fire (2023), and more.

Other cast and characters in Apple Cider Vinegar

The cast also includes:

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy

Aisha Dee as Chanelle

Chai Hansen as Arlo

Matt Nable as Joe

Richard Davies as Sean

Hamish Michael as Jeremy

Jillian Nguyen as Poh

Doris Younane as Dr. Chidiac

Essie Davis as Natalie

Julian Weeks as Nathan

Edwina Wren as Fiona

Susie Porter as Tamara

Spencer Ellis Anderson as Belle's Son

Phoenix Raei as Hek

Catherine McClements as Julie

Sunny Darcy-Smith as Belle

Christian Fordham as Hunter

Xavier Samuel as Erik

Thomas Noonan as Mark

Maria Angelico as Rebecca

Emma Jones as Darcy

Sibylla Budd as Tara Brown

Elijah White as Harris

Thom Green as Lenny

James Huang as Dr. Xiu

Mark Casamento as Eddie

Sally McKenzie as Amy

Callan Mulvey as Dr. Phill

Kieran Darcy-Smith as Andrew

Dena Kaplan as Tash

Kaivu Suvarna as Alex

Stephen Phillips as Pete

Chase Smith-Wood as Lenny

Nick Trumble as Geoff

Geneviève Picot as Linda

Katrina Shute as Aussie Journalist

Delaram Ahmadi as Stella

Kate Lister as Jordan

Amelie Mendoza as Anais

Danni Millhouse as Aisling

Robyn Nevin as Alma Hirsch

Shannen Alyce Quan as Richa

Lily Major as Skater Girl

Maia Abbas as Maureen

Jeremy Stanford as Dr. Walsh

Natassia Halabi as Zara

Elmer Francisco Castañeda Alayo as Shaman

Gregory Caine as Dr. Roland

Sharon Karina as Dr. Owen

Gig Clarke as Dr. Brennan

Philip McInnes as Dr. Simon Smith-Jones

Expand Tweet

Stephen Goodwin as Anaesthetist

Roya The Destroya as Chemo Ward Patient

Victoria Eagger as Nurse Victoria

Ash Fisher as Anaesthethis

Corrina Snook as Pole Dancer

Kaitlyn Clare as Mirabell

Paula Garcia as Aline

Bryn Clapp as Michael

Andre Price-Quinter as Car Hire Man

Max Brown as Luke

Matthew Crosby as Rudolf Steiner

Guiseppe D'Allura as Trent

Narella Portanier as Photographer

Shabana Azeez as Evie

Eleanor Barkla as Claire

Miranda Anwar as Sales Assistant

Mahalia Brown as Tess

Vivian Nguyen as PR Consultant

Sancia Robinson as Jimmy

Salim Fayad as Group Leader

Sara Fernando as Sara

Cleo Massey as Kim

Dominic Drouin as Hipster Case Owner

Juliet Matskarofski-Bogoevska as Face Painter

Jordan Hocking-Toussaint as Christopher

Max Mery as Tijuana Taxi Driver

Chloe Ng as Yoga Teacher

Ria Patel as Producer

Apple Cider Vinegar is now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback