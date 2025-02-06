Apple Cider Vinegar: Full list of cast for Netflix's latest true crime gem

Netflix has added a six-part true crime docuseries to its library titled Apple Cider Vinegar on February 6.
This docuseries stars Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey in lead roles, among others. The plot of Apple Cider Vinegars is inspired by Australian convicted scammer Belle Gibson's fake cancer story. Gibson allegedly pretended to have cancer on social media to get notoriety, and she was exposed when the fraud was discovered.
This Netflix original was created by Australian screenwriter Samantha Strauss and directed by Jeffrey Walker. It is based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World: Belle Gibson's Cancer Con, and the Darkness (2017) by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.
The logline of Apple Cider Vinegar as per Netflix read as:
"Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world."
Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix: Cast list
1) Kaitlyn Dever as Belle Gibson
Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar. Gibson is the protagonist of the true-crime doc. Gibson, the show's lead, is a social media phenom who pretended to have a brain tumor and told her online followers that, despite the tumor's malignancy, a healthy diet may prevent it from spreading.
With her fake tumor story, Gibson made a ton of money by launching her cooking app, The Whole Pantry. However, the world turned against her when the truth came to light, leading to her downfall.
Kaitlyn Dever, full name Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever, is 28 years old and an American actress born in Arizona. Previously, she has starred in movies and shows like Booksmart (2016), Unbelievable (2019), The Last of Us (2023), Justified (2010-2015), and more. The 28-year-old is also a Golden Globe nominee.
2) Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake
Carey stars as another social media aficionado named Milla Blake in Apple Cider Vinegar. Jessica Ainscough, an Australian wellness blogger, inspired her character.
The character of Blake is similar to the character of Gibson. However, the main difference lies in the fact that Blake does not lie to her followers about her fitness journey or fake a cancer story and believes in alternative therapies, unlike Gibson, who fakes her lifestyle and brain tumor for fame and money.
Alycia Debnam-Carey is a 31-year-old Australian actress who has previously starred in movies and shows like Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023), The 100 (2014-2020), A Violent Separation (2019), and more.
3) Mark Coles Smith as Justin
Mark Coles Smith stars as Justin in Apple Cider Vinegar. Justin is Belle’s (played by Kaitlyn Dever) husband.
Australian actor Mark Coles Smith has previously starred in Mystery Roads (2018-present), Sweet As (2022), Kid Snow (2024) and more. The 37-year-old is also a writer, composer, sound designer, and field recordist.
4) Ashley Zukerman as Clive
Ashley Zuckermann stars as Clive in Apple Cider Vinegar. In the true crime doc, Clive is Belle’s close friend.
Ashley Zukerman is a California-born actor and producer who has previously been a part of movies and shows like Manhattan (2014-2015), Silo (2025), City on Fire (2023), and more.
Other cast and characters in Apple Cider Vinegar
The cast also includes:
- Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy
- Aisha Dee as Chanelle
- Chai Hansen as Arlo
- Matt Nable as Joe
- Richard Davies as Sean
- Hamish Michael as Jeremy
- Jillian Nguyen as Poh
- Doris Younane as Dr. Chidiac
- Essie Davis as Natalie
- Julian Weeks as Nathan
- Edwina Wren as Fiona
- Susie Porter as Tamara
- Spencer Ellis Anderson as Belle's Son
- Phoenix Raei as Hek
- Catherine McClements as Julie
- Sunny Darcy-Smith as Belle
- Christian Fordham as Hunter
- Xavier Samuel as Erik
- Thomas Noonan as Mark
- Maria Angelico as Rebecca
- Emma Jones as Darcy
- Sibylla Budd as Tara Brown
- Elijah White as Harris
- Thom Green as Lenny
- James Huang as Dr. Xiu
- Mark Casamento as Eddie
- Sally McKenzie as Amy
- Callan Mulvey as Dr. Phill
- Kieran Darcy-Smith as Andrew
- Dena Kaplan as Tash
- Kaivu Suvarna as Alex
- Stephen Phillips as Pete
- Chase Smith-Wood as Lenny
- Nick Trumble as Geoff
- Geneviève Picot as Linda
- Katrina Shute as Aussie Journalist
- Delaram Ahmadi as Stella
- Kate Lister as Jordan
- Amelie Mendoza as Anais
- Danni Millhouse as Aisling
- Robyn Nevin as Alma Hirsch
- Shannen Alyce Quan as Richa
- Lily Major as Skater Girl
- Maia Abbas as Maureen
- Jeremy Stanford as Dr. Walsh
- Natassia Halabi as Zara
- Elmer Francisco Castañeda Alayo as Shaman
- Gregory Caine as Dr. Roland
- Sharon Karina as Dr. Owen
- Gig Clarke as Dr. Brennan
- Philip McInnes as Dr. Simon Smith-Jones
- Stephen Goodwin as Anaesthetist
- Roya The Destroya as Chemo Ward Patient
- Victoria Eagger as Nurse Victoria
- Ash Fisher as Anaesthethis
- Corrina Snook as Pole Dancer
- Kaitlyn Clare as Mirabell
- Paula Garcia as Aline
- Bryn Clapp as Michael
- Andre Price-Quinter as Car Hire Man
- Max Brown as Luke
- Matthew Crosby as Rudolf Steiner
- Guiseppe D'Allura as Trent
- Narella Portanier as Photographer
- Shabana Azeez as Evie
- Eleanor Barkla as Claire
- Miranda Anwar as Sales Assistant
- Mahalia Brown as Tess
- Vivian Nguyen as PR Consultant
- Sancia Robinson as Jimmy
- Salim Fayad as Group Leader
- Sara Fernando as Sara
- Cleo Massey as Kim
- Dominic Drouin as Hipster Case Owner
- Juliet Matskarofski-Bogoevska as Face Painter
- Jordan Hocking-Toussaint as Christopher
- Max Mery as Tijuana Taxi Driver
- Chloe Ng as Yoga Teacher
- Ria Patel as Producer
Apple Cider Vinegar is now streaming on Netflix.