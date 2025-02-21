Where is Chante Jawan Mallard now? Details explored ahead of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler

Chante Jawan Mallard is in prison at the Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas. She was sentenced to 50 years for killing Gregory Glenn Biggs in 2001. She also got 10 more years for trying to hide the crime. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says she can apply for parole in 2027, but if she serves her full sentence, she won’t be released until March 3, 2052.

Her case will be shown in an episode of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler on February 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Oxygen True Crime channel. The episode, The Windshield Murder, goes over what happened. At first, people thought it was a hit-and-run. But an autopsy proved Biggs’ body had been moved, showing it was a murder.

With the show airing soon, more people are looking up Chante Jawan Mallard and what happened in her case.

Chante Jawan Mallard struck 37-year-old homeless man Gregory Biggs while driving on a curve from East Loop 820 to U.S. 287 in southeast Fort Worth

On October 26, 2001, Chante Jawan Mallard was driving home when she struck Biggs, a 37-year-old homeless man, on a curve from East Loop 820 to U.S. 287 in Fort Worth. The impact sent Biggs into the windshield of her car, where he became lodged and critically injured. Instead of calling for medical help or alerting the authorities, Mallard drove home with Biggs still in her vehicle. Once inside her garage, she left him trapped overnight, where he eventually died.

During her trial, it was revealed that Mallard was under the influence of ecstasy, marijuana, and alcohol at the time of the crash, as per People, March 12, 2018. Rather than seeking assistance, she checked on Biggs several times but did not attempt to get medical care. After he succumbed to his injuries, she enlisted the help of a friend and a cousin to dispose of his body.

They abandoned Biggs at a local park and later attempted to destroy evidence by setting Mallard’s vehicle on fire. The case took a turn when Mallard began talking about the incident at a party nearly four months later. A partygoer reported her to the police, leading to her arrest. The investigation revealed key forensic details that transformed the case from a traffic accident to a homicide.

According to Oxygen.com (February 19, 2025), a postmortem examination showed lividity patterns inconsistent with a hit-and-run.

“Because of the lividity, we know that he was lying in a different position when he died,” an investigator explained on Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, concluding that Biggs had been moved postmortem.

In 2003, Chante Jawan Mallard was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison. She also received a 10-year sentence for tampering with evidence after pleading guilty to the charge. Her accomplices were also convicted for their role in disposing of the body.

Biggs’ son, Brandon, was 18 years old at the time of the trial. He later earned a scholarship by writing about his father’s death and has since described his life as “ordinary” reported on Fort Worth Star-Telegram, October 27, 2017.

Over the years, Brandon has distanced himself from the media coverage but remains aware of how the case continues to surface in pop culture. Films and TV shows, including Stuck (2007) and Fargo season 2, have drawn inspiration from the case, though Brandon has criticized these adaptations.

“It was quite sensationalized and fictionalized for the most part.”

At her trial, Chante Jawan Mallard tearfully apologized for her actions, addressing Brandon directly: “I am so truly sorry” (CNN, 2003) as per People.com. Despite this, Brandon has never reached out to Mallard and has stated that he has no plans to.

The case remains infamous due to its disturbing nature, often referred to as the “windshield murder.” With Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler revisiting the crime in its upcoming episode The Windshield Murder, renewed attention is being placed on Chante Jawan Mallard’s actions and the forensic evidence that led to her conviction.

