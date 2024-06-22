Where is Charlotte Jones from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders today? Status of America's Sweethearts, explored

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a Netflix docuseries that explores the auditions and training process for the 2023-2024 NFL seasonal roster of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.The docuseries spoke to rookie and veteran aspirants as well as the managers and executives in charge of the cheerleading squad.

Charlotte Jones is the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Branding Officer of the Dallas Cowboys. She also serves as the Chair of the NFL Foundation and the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.

By the end of the docuseries, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders had begun planning for their next roster for the 2024-2025 NFL season. The training camp for this roster is currently underway, with Charlotte Jones remaining the Chief Branding Officer and overseer of the entire process.

Who is Charlotte Jones from America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

Charlotte Jones is the daughter of Jerry Jones, who has been the owner of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. Charlotte hired Kelli Finglass as DCC director and Judy Trammell as head choreographer in 1991, and both have remained in those positions since.

Charlotte Jones was featured prominently in the Netflix docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Charlotte has spoken approvingly about Kelli Finglass's performance as DCC director in the docuseries.

"Hiring Kelli was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made. I need someone around me that I can trust. I need someone who will lie awake at night and try to solve problems, and tries to make the vision happen."

The docuseries also covers contentious issues like how much the cheerleaders are paid, with DCC alumnus Katherine Puryear being blunt in her assessment:

"I would say I'm making, like, a substitute teacher [salary]. I would say I'm making, like, Chick-fil-A worker that works full-time."

Many of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders work second jobs to make ends meet. When asked about the pay prospects in the DCC, Charlotte Jones stated that aspirants don't join cheerleading for the financial benefits.

"There’s a lot of cynicism around pay for NFL cheerleaders—as it should be. They’re not paid a lot. But the facts are, they actually don’t come here for the money."

"They come here for something that’s actually bigger than that to them. They have a passion for dance. There are not a lot of opportunities in the field of dance to get to perform at an elite level...It is about a sisterhood that they are able to form, about relationships that they have for the rest of their life," she added.

Who is part of Charlotte Jones's family?

Charlotte Jones Anderson is the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Her siblings are Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones, and chief sales and marketing officer Jerry Jones Jr.

Charlotte herself has three children from her marriage to David "Shy" Anderson. Her two sons are Shy Anderson Jr. and Pax Anderson, and her daughter is Haley Anderson.

Shy Anderson Jr is a graduate of the University of Arkansas who recently married his wife, Tori Evans Anderson, in May 2024. Pax Anderson is a University of Texas alumnus who has played on their football team. Haley Anderson is also a graduate of the University of Arkansas and won 2nd place in the PlayTri Swim Bike Run Triathlon.

Outside of her duties as Dallas Cowboys's Chief Branding Officer and DCC's head honcho, Charlotte Jones is also the current chairperson of the NFL Foundation.

Charlotte is currently spending her time overseeing the training of the 2024-2025 roster of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.