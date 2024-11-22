Where is Christina Hildreth now? All about Shawn Grate's ex-girlfriend ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of 20/20 on ABC is all set to cover the case of Shawn Grate, a dreaded serial killer who has murdered at least five young women in the span of 10 years from 2006 to 2016. He was ultimately caught when one of the victims, who refused to identify herself, managed to call 911 from an abandoned building in Ohio while he slept.

Shawn Grate had an affinity for crime throughout his entire lifetime. From his earliest stints back in 1994, abuse and assault entered every sector of Grate's life, even affecting his long-term girlfriend Christina Hildreth, who dated him for five years and shared multiple instances of abuse.

As pointed out by the woman herself, she could have easily been one of the five victims of Shawn Grate, who displayed no remorse over the murders.

Trending

Hildreth was able to escape the relationship after he broke her hand and was forced to take her to the hospital. He even broke into her house and hid there from the police before being arrested and sentenced to 180 days in prison giving Christina Hildreth the chance to escape the scary relationship.

She last made a public appearance in 2016 where she spoke about her relationship with the serial killer Shawn Grate. She has kept her life private since then and her exact whereabouts as of now are unknown.

Who is Christina Hildreth and what happened to her?

Expand Tweet

Christina Hildreth met Shawn Grate through her step-sister in 2005. As described by many, Grate was charming and good-looking. He was also well-liked by most people. Grate and Hildreth soon hit it off and the relationship was seemingly perfect at first.

However, when the two moved in together, Christina started realizing he had an abusive side. She later revealed that he was possessive and manipulative, and would often stop her from going to work, using her phone, or even looking outside the window.

She also claimed that his personality switched rapidly and it made things very unpredictable for her.

In June 2010, Hildreth was living with Shawn Grate at Woodbine Apartments in Bucyrus. Grate was reportedly in charge of keeping the house intact, which he failed to do, leading to an argument between the two. In the ensuing altercation, Grate allegedly broke her hand.

She requested him to take him to the hospital, where she told the doctors and nurses the truth. By the time the police arrived, he had already left.

Shawn Grate tormented Christina Hildreth even after this incident

Expand Tweet

With the police looking for him after this incident, Grate sneaked into Christina's apartment and hid there for a week. He even reportedly held a hammer and threatened to kill her when police came looking for him at her residence. After this, he was arrested and sentenced to 180 days in prison, giving Christina the space to escape.

Years later, Shawn Grate confessed to the murders of the five women he had killed and assaulted. Christina claimed at the time that she was not surprised by this, having seen Grate up close.

Grate was eventually sentenced to death and is currently waiting for the execution, which is scheduled for 2025.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 on ABC will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback