Where was Forever filmed? All shooting locations explored

Forever in a 2025 series released by Netflix, based on the books of the same name by renowned author Judy Blume. The series follows two high school athletes, portrayed by Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., who become each other's first love.
Forever was produced by Mara Brock Akil, with Judy Blume joining the team of executive producers. The novel, titled Forever... was published by Bradbury Press in 1975. The series premiered globally on Netflix on May 8, 2025, and has already received a 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Based in sunny, picturesque Los Angeles, the eight-episode series has captured viewers' hearts worldwide, providing the perfect romantic backdrop for this love story.
All locations featured in Forever
Los Angeles, California
Staying true to character, Mara Brock Akil ensured that multiple locations of the city of Los Angeles were captured in this series. She was determined to represent all corners of the City of Angels, depicting the vast differences in culture within its borders.
The main characters, Simone as Keisha and Cooper Jr. as Justin, live in Crenshaw and Park-Windsor Hills respectively. Both neighborhoods are stark contrasts from each other, but there's more in between. Central LA's famous Fairfax district is featured in scenes of the teens shopping and West Slauson Avenue is seen in a car wash scene.
Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
Episode 5 takes the cast across the country to the stunning views of Martha's Vineyard in the bustling state of Massachusetts. This has been the only episode to be filmed outside of sunny LA. Blume and Brock Akil have been residents of the island.
The island has a rich Black history, and various famous landmarks are seen in the show, including the Niantic Park, Circuit Avenue, Back Door Donuts, The Flying Horses Carousel, and Vineyard Haven, amongst many others.
What is Forever about?
Forever... by Judy Blume has been known as one of her most controversial novels, as it features teenage sexuality and the struggles of navigating through it.
The show follows track athlete Keisha and basketballer Justin as they unravel these feelings of intimacy and longing. Both teens come from two diverse backgrounds and neighborhoods of Los Angeles, but can't help falling head-over-heels for one another. The series encapsulates all the feelings that one experiences with their first love.
Watch the trailer released by Netflix below:
All eight episodes of this love story are available to stream globally on Netflix.