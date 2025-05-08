Forever: Full list of cast and characters explored

The teen drama series Forever was released on May 8, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America. The series was created by Mara Brock Akil based on the 1975 novel of the same name by Judy Blume. Set in 2018 in Los Angeles, the story follows two young athletes who become each other's first love.

In an interview with Netflix in May 2025, Mara explained that Judy Blume was a major inspiration in her previous works. It was an honor for the showrunner to reimagine one of her favourite books.

"I’ve always credited Judy Blume as part of the seasoning of my voice as a writer. She was one of the first writers I read who dared to be honest about the human condition in young people, and you can see traces of her writing style within my own. I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever," said Mara.

The cast for the series includes Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, and Barry Shabaka Henley. More details about the characters they play and their careers are explored below.

The cast for Netflix's Forever explored

1) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards

Actor Michael Cooper Jr. attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Forever" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 06, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

In Netflix's coming-of-age series Forever, Michael Cooper Jr. stars as the lead, Justin Edwards. Justin is a teen athlete who aspires to play D1 basketball and succeed more than his parents ever did. He comes from a wealthy background and lives in a Hollywood Hills mansion. The series journals Justin's love story with Keisha, another athlete. They fall in love the moment they see each other.

The American actor Michael Cooper Jr. has starred in projects such as The Inhabitant, On the Come Up, Vindication, and Infraction.

2) Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark

Actress Lovie Simone attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Forever" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 06, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

In Netflix's Forever, actress Lovie Simone portrays Keisha Clark. Keisha is a track athlete who has clear aspirations for her life after school finishes. Her character is shown to be a young, confident, smart, and fiery high school athlete. Her unexpected first love with Justin is followed throughout the series as she tackles the tough life choices that come with being in love.

Lovie Simone has previously appeared in projects such as The Walk, 57 Seconds, Greenleaf, Orange Is the New Black, and Manhunt.

3) Xosha Roquemore as Shelly

Actress Xosha Roquemore attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Forever" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 06, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Xosha Roquemore portrays Shelly, Keisha's mother. Shelly has always had to work hard for things in her life. She also instills the same set of beliefs in her daughter, Keisha. Growing up in humble surroundings, Shelly always ensured she provided for her family over everything else.

The American actress has appeared in Captain America: Brave New World, Atlanta, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

4) Karen Pittman as Dawn Edwards

Actress Karen Pittman attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Forever" event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on May 06, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Karen Pittman portrays the role of Dawn Edwards, Justin's mother. Dawn is a college-educated top executive in corporate finance and a loving yet paranoid mother. She often comes off as a strict personality but does everything in Justin's best interest. She’s worked hard to give Justin the things he needs to succeed and wants him to make smart decisions.

The actress has appeared in series such as Yellowstone, The Morning Show, 30 Rock, and House of Cards.

Other supporting cast and crew members for the series

Mara Brock Akil speaks onstage during the Atlanta screening of Netflix's "Forever" at IPIC Atlanta on April 30, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty)

The other cast members included in the miniseries are Marvin Lawrence Winans III as Jaden, Wood Harris as Eric, and Barry Shabaka Henley as George. Ali Gallo as Chloe, Niles Fitch as Darius, Paigion Walker as Tiffany, and E'myri Crutchfield as Tammy are other notable features in the series.

Netflix's coming-of-age series Forever was created by Mara Brock Akil and is based on the 1975 novel by Judy Blume. The show is executive produced by Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, and Anthony Hemingway.

What is Netflix's Forever all about?

Justine Edwards and Keisha Clark as seen in Netflix's miniseries, Forever. (Image via netflix.com/tudum)

The logline for the series, as per Netflix's website, reads:

Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.

Judy Blume was initially not confident that the story could translate for the new millennium. But after a meeting with showrunner Mara Brock Akil, Judy was convinced her modern-day adaptation, Forever, would do her novel justice. Mara explained further about her conversation with Judy in the above-mentioned interview with Netflix.

“I found out that Judy wasn’t sure that it could translate in this modern era, given how exposed young people are to sexuality and the topic of love … I got to talk to Judy, told her my perspective, and we resonated,” she said.

She continued to explain that the series resonates with the novel's theme but in a modern setting.

“All the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say ‘I love you’ — it resonated then, and it resonates now,” Mara continued.

The coming-of-age miniseries Forever was released on May 8, 2025, and is available exclusively on Netflix. It consists of eight episodes, with each episode having a runtime of approximately 44-52 minutes.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

