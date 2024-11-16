Where is Jessy Kurczewski now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on ID

The upcoming episode of 48 Hours on ID delves into the chilling case of Jessy Kurczewski, a Wisconsin woman convicted of murdering her friend Lynn Hernan by poisoning her with tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in eye drops.

Initially ruled an accidental death, the case revealed fraud, deceit, and premeditated murder. In January 2023, Jessy was sentenced to life in prison without parole and remains in a Wisconsin correctional facility.

The 48 Hours episode titled Death by Eye Drops will air on November 17, 2024, on Investigation Discovery at 9 p.m.

The death of Lynn Hernan

On October 5, 2018, Lynn Hernan, 64, was found dead in her home in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. Her friend Jessy Kurczewski called 911 reporting Lynn had taken her life. She maintained that she found Lynn lifeless and was later able to turn over a note to investigators, which she claimed was Lynn's suicide letter.

Initially, it appeared to be an accident. However, it was found that Lynn died from tetrahydrozoline in immense quantities present in her body. This chemical is seen in some over-the-counter eye drops that can cause death if taken in huge amounts. The reasons for her death being so unusual, raised suspicion at the hands of the authorities and began a deep investigation of the case.

Financial fraud and motive

As investigators dug deeper into the circumstances of Lynn Hernan's death, they uncovered a financial fraud orchestrated by Jessy. According to them, Jessy Kurczewski allegedly drained huge sums of money from Lynn's accounts before and after her death. The prosecutors allegedly argued that Jessy had a motive to murder to cover up the embezzlement.

This court record proved that Jessy Kurczewski pretended to help her friend Lynn gain access to Lynn's financial assets. She had stolen nearly $300,000 over several years. Although the authorities had no direct proof that she would forge checks and do more financial fraud, there was enough evidence to suggest so.

The trial and conviction of Jessy Kurczewski

Jessy Kurczewski has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and several counts of theft. Prosecutors argued that she had poisoned Lynn through tetrahydrozoline in a premeditated and calculated manner.

Evidence was presented in court to associate Jessy with Lynn's murder. Prosecutors demonstrated how Jessy bought kilograms of eye drops before and on the actual date of the incident. Prosecutors also focused on inconsistencies in her statement to the police and distortion in her account of events on the day Lynn died.

However, the defense argued that Lynn's death could be due to a mistaken or even self-inflicted act. In their views, there was no concrete evidence of Jessy applying the eye drops with any intention. Despite such claims, Jessy Kurczewski was sentenced to first-degree intentional homicide in November 2022 by the jury.

Jessy’s conviction underscores the importance of thorough investigations and the relentless pursuit of truth by law enforcement.

