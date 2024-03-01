American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders is a new true crime documentary series directed by Zachary Treitz and produced by Duplass Brothers productions with Stardust Frames Productions. The documentary series explores the octopus conspiracy and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the untimely death of Danny Casolaro.

Zachary Treitz and Christian Hansen, a photojournalist, set out across the country to pursuit the truth and track down the different people and/or organizations involved in this conspiracy and mystery. Taking up this task proved to be a great risk as it initially resulted in the death of Danny Casolaro.

The docuseries was released on Netflix on February 28, 2024.

Who was Danny Casolaro?

Danny Casolaro was a freelance journalist from Virginia who was involved in investigating a massive story. The author initially worked for Computer Age, a trade publication that recorded and cataloged the ins and outs of software and the computer industry. Danny's work spanned ten years in this field.

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

He got into an investigation for the first time when his interest got piqued by the INSLAW case. He was tipped about this case by one of his Computer Age colleagues. Danny discovered that the INSLAW case involved a software manufacturer who was accusing the Department of Justice of stealing his work.

Danny dug deeper into the case, and his research spanned government corruption, several unsolved murders, and scandals.

What is the story behind American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders?

In American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, we learn that while investigating this conspiracy, Danny discovered the connection of powerful entities to the Reagan administration. Later, he realized that the conspiracy involved a group of eight men. Hence, he termed the conspiracy as the octopus.

He investigated the conspiracy further, and his research intertwined illegal activities like money laundering, spyware, and the Iran Contra scandal during Ronald Reagan's presidency. Danny Casolaro was intrigued and became adamant about uncovering the whole truth of this conspiracy, as shown in American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders.

How did Danny Casolaro die?

In 1991, Danny Casolaro was found dead in his hotel room in Martinsburg, West Virginia. His wrists were slashed, and his death was officially ruled as a suicide. Danny's family, however, strongly believed that he was murdered because he was investigating this conspiracy about the octopus murders and because he had gotten close to discovering the truth.

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

Danny's brother states that before leaving for Martinsburg, Danny had confided in his brother and shared that he was receiving threatening phone calls. Danny had emphasized that there are possibilities he might get attacked or harmed, and if any such incident occurs, it would not be accidental but rather planned.

Who is Christian Hansen?

Christian Hansen is a photojournalist who has an uncanny resemblance to Danny Casolaro. Amid the mystery surrounding Danny's death and lingering questions regarding the curious circumstances, Christian was intrigued to uncover the truth behind his untimely death.

A still from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

He picks up the same investigation about the octopus murders from where Danny had left off. He goes through Danny's entire research and handwritten notes and contacts several people, striving to solve the puzzle that Danny started.

American conspiracy: The Octopus Murders revisit the events revolving around Danny's untimely death and the conspiracy that happens to be the center of this mystery. The four-part true crime documentary series is available to stream on Netflix.