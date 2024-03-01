Tyler Owens is one of the most highly-touted secondary prospects in the NFL draft. Within his last two seasons at Texas Tech, the defensive back broke out, amassing 56 tackles (44 solo), two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.

However, he may become more famous for his bizarre statements at the draft combine. On Thursday, while addressing the media, he said that he was intrigued by the flat Earth theory:

"I don't believe in space. I believe in religion, so I don't think there are other planets and stuff like that. I don't know. I really used to believe in the heliocentric (theory) with planets revolving around the sun, but then I started seeing flat Earth stuff, and it was kind of interesting. They started bringing up some valid points, and I don't know. It could be real."

Potential landing spots for Tyler Owens in 2024 NFL draft

Controversy aside, who wants Tyler Owens? There are a few teams that need to bolster their secondaries.

First, the Green Bay Packers. Jaire Alexander has been a steady presence since entering the league in 2018, but he played only seven games in 2023 as he battled injuries and a late suspension.

His backfield partner Rasul Douglas was also traded to the Buffalo Bills midseason, while safeties Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens will become free agents when the new league year begins on March 13. This presents an opportunity for the Red Raider to step in and step up.

Speaking of the Bills, they are also facing a massive departure of their own in safety Micah Hyde, himself another former Packer. Owens could fill in nicely, restocking a stout secondary that also boasts Douglas, Pro Bowlers Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer and recent All-Pro Taron Johnson.

Other teams that may also have interest are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are facing the prospect of losing top safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in free agency, leaving Carlton Davis in need of more help; the Los Angeles Rams, who may have one of the league's shallowest secondaries if Ahkello Witherspoon and Jordan Fuller leave; and the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off releasing franchise veteran Xavien Howard.