Where is Javaris Crittenton now? Details explored as Netflix drops Untold: Shooting Guards 

Javaris Crittenton is out of prison, on probation with highly restrictive conditions. He was freed in April of 2023 after serving 10 years of a 23-year sentence for a low-degree voluntary manslaughter. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to murdering Julian Jones, a 22-year-old mother of four, in 2011.

After being a star basketball prospect, Crittenton's life turned sour following a public fight with teammate Gilbert Arenas and subsequent involvement in a fatal shooting.

Now, he is back in the limelight with the drop of the Netflix documentary Untold: Shooting Guards, which examines his downward spiral from professional athletics and how his subsequent incarceration came about.

Javaris Crittenton's brief NBA career

According to a People report of May 2025, Javaris Crittenton was born on December 31, 1987, in Atlanta, Georgia. A high school standout point guard, he played with Dwight Howard and then signed with Georgia Tech for one year of college ball. In 2007, he was drafted 19th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Draft. He began his career with the Lakers but played only 22 games.

He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Pau Gasol in February 2008 to play with the Lakers. Crittenton appeared in 28 games in his short but productive career for Memphis. Toward the end of the year 2008, he was traded to the Washington Wizards and played 56 games during the 2008–2009 season.

His professional statistics represented 113 games and 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. The NBA career of Crittenton ended in the year 2010 when he was suspended for an altercation over firearms with his teammate, Gilbert Arenas.

The locker room incident with Arenas

In December of 2009, Javaris Crittenton and Arenas got into a fight in the locker room of the Washington Wizards. NBC News reported in January 2010 that the altercation was the result of an outstanding gambling debt. Arenas supposedly left several firearms in Crittenton's locker, inviting him to select one. Crittenton is said to have retorted by pulling out his loaded weapon.

NBA Commissioner David Stern suspended the two players without pay for the remainder of the 2009–2010 season on the grounds of conduct detrimental to the league. Crittenton was subsequently charged with possessing a gun in a misdemeanor charge.

The New York Times reported that he was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation and community service. The Wizards released Crittenton, and he did not play in the NBA again. He later attempted comebacks in the D-League and overseas but failed to return to professional basketball.

In April 2023, Javaris Crittenton and Arenas publicly addressed the incident on Gil’s Arena, Arenas’ podcast. Crittenton claimed the media had misrepresented their relationship, saying the story had been twisted and “drama sells.”

Manslaughter conviction and prison sentence

In August of 2011, Javaris Crittenton was detained for shooting Julian Jones in Atlanta. Fox News reported in November 2013 that he thought he was robbed and decided to take revenge. Police say he confused the group of Jones with the criminals and fired from a car. One bullet hit Jones, causing her femoral artery to bleed.

Expand Tweet

She succumbed to the injury shortly afterward. Following a nationwide manhunt, Crittenton was apprehended in California. He was initially charged with murder but later took a plea bargain in 2015. According to a Reuters report of April 2015, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and received a 23-year prison sentence.

His cousin, Douglas Gamble, was also found guilty for his involvement in the act. Javaris Crittenton served for 10 years and was released in April 2023 with conditions such as probation and mandatory community service.

Untold: Shooting Guards is now streaming on Netflix.

