Where is Jessica Joan now? All about the survivor from How I Escaped My Cult

Jessica Joan is an actor, author, and public speaker, who was one of the survivors of the NXIVM Cult. Led by Keith Raniere, the cult disguised itself as a personal development organization. While the cult leader Keith manipulated its followers to have se*ual relations with her.

Jessica started her journey to become an actor, however, soon found herself trapped as a member of NXIVM. After her exit, Jessica was one of the first people to expose Keith Raniere, and famous personalities, who were secret members of NXIVM Cult.

Jessica Joan is now a popular media personality, who likes to travel across places, with her Native place Hawaii being her favorite. Hulu's How I Escaped My Cult episode 8 titled NXIVM / The Vow, documents the complete story behind Keith Raniere, and her cult.

What is the story of Jessica Joan?

Jessica started her career as an aspiring actress (Image via Pexels)

Jessica was born in Anaheim, California. Her father was of Filipino descent while her mother belonged to mixed Chinese, English, and Pacific Icelander descent.

With dreams of becoming an actor, Jessica joined the Imagined Life Theatre, and Majorie Ballentine Studios. Jessica went on to graduate from a public community college named Orange Coast College, located in Costa Mesa, California.

In 2010, she started her film career, appearing as a background actor in Mega Shark vs Crocosaurus. She went on to appear in television shows, playing the role of Kelsey in Run DMZ and Jasmine in This Indie Thing.

Jessica got major recognition for her role in the 2013 film Contracted. She has screen credits in other titles including Running South and Harvest Moon. In 2019, Jessica went on to act in gLOVEs, filmed in Paris, where she also served as the Executive Producer.

Jessica Joan exposed actress Allison Mack as a member of the NXIVM Cult.

Jessica Joan exposed actress Allison Mack as a member of the NXIVM Cult (Image via Pexels)

After taking her exit from Keith Raniere's NXIVM Cult, she went on to expose major screen personalities, who secretly were active acquaintances with Keith Raniere.

As per a People article, published on June 30, 2021, Jessica reported to the FBI that Smallville actress, Allison Mack, was connected to the NXIVM Cult. As per Jessica, actress Allison Mack ran an abusive secret society under NXIVM, known as D.O.S.

Allison was charged with racketeering and conspiracy, to which she pleaded guilty. As per People, on Allison Mack's hearing at the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, Jessica provided her testimony. She said,

"She is the Ghislaine Maxwell to Keith's Jeffrey Epstein."

After her courtroom appearance, Jessica went on to tell the reporters. As per the People article, she said,

"Honestly, her eyes looked dead," Joan said outside the courthouse. "It was very much that feeling of a sociopath where she wasn't able to receive what I was saying."

What is Jessica Joan doing now?

Jessica went on to become a popular media personality (Image via Pexels)

Documenting her experiences after surviving Keith Raniere's NXIVM Cult, Jessica published her first book in September 2021 titled The Untouchable Jessica Joan: A Real Life Journey Of Love, Forgiveness, And Evolution From The Jane Doe Who Helped Bring The NXIVM Cult To Justice.

She also ran a short-lived podcast in the same year, titled The Untouchable Jessica Joan. In October 2023, Jessica went on to publish her second book titled The Untouchable Jessica Joan: The Downfall of NXIVM.

As per Jessica's LinkedIn profile, she is currently associated with Love Stone Agency for her acting career. She is also a model associated with CESD Talent Agency. Besides that, she is also an avid performer of spoken word poetry, at various venues and restaurants, establishing her career as a poet.

