How many episodes will be there in Hulu's How I Escaped My Cult? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Freeform is coming up with a new docuseries How I Escaped My Cult, which will bring to us 10 distinct stories about ex-cult members who had managed to escape their cult. The riveting 10-episode series takes viewers into the depths of insidious modern-day cults through the eyes of members who endured unspeakable trauma but managed to survive and come out of these circumstances to tell their stories.

The series will premiere on Thursday, February 20, 2025, on Freeform and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day, Friday, February 21, 2025. Divided into ten episodes, each episode centers around a different cult and members who managed to successfully leave their cults. Here is everything we know about the series.

How many episodes will be there in Hulu's How I Escaped My Cult? Episodes and release date explored

How I Escaped My Cult premieres with its first two episodes on Freeform on February 20, 2025, and the remaining episodes will air weekly on Freeform at 10 PM ET every Thursday. However, the entire season will be available to stream on Hulu from February 21, 2025.

The episode list is as follows:

Episode 1: Tony Alamo Christian Academy

Episode 2: Word of Life

Episode 3: La Luz Del Mundo

Episode 4: Yearning for Zion/FLDS

Episode 5: Nuwaubian Nation

Episode 6: The Pilgrims

Episode 7: Angel's Landing

Episode 10: The Bergholz Clan

The Freeform series can be watched on the Freeform television channel, which is available via a cable connection. For those who prefer to stream shows, How I Escaped My Cult can be watched on Hulu through a subscription to the streaming platform. Hulu subscription starts at $9.99 for Hulu or $99.99 for Hulu + Live TV along with Disney+ and ESPN+.

More about How I Escaped My Cult

How I Escaped My Cult presents to viewers a glimpse at what goes on inside a cult, as retold by ex-cult members themselves who have shared their traumatic experiences of being a part of a cult. The docuseries also presents us with investigations into these oppressive groups that helped bring these cult leaders and organizers to justice. Each of the 10 episodes follows a unique and harrowing journey of a survivor starting from their indoctrination up until their escape.

The official trailer for the new series, released by Freeform, gives us a glimpse at 10 women who unpack the terrifying journey that they had to undergo to break free from the cults they were once a part of.

The women explain how members of the cult are brainwashed and soon it becomes their only reality. Talking about a cult leader, one subject in the trailer shared, “He claimed he heard the voice of God,” while another explained how “members were giving over entire paychecks — he’d grab us by the throat and slam us against the wall.”

They have recalled the harrowing instances they witnessed during their time at the cult and have recalled how their gut instinct was to escape and how they pulled it off.

How I Escaped My Cult follows the story of these survivors through their escapes to the reporting of the cult leaders to the FBI. The docuseries is narrated by Tamron Hall and is executive produced by David Karabinas, Brad Bernstein, Greg Spring, Ivy Brown, James Macnab, John X. Kim, Ray Dotch, Rick Cikowski, and Chip Rives. How I Escaped My Cult is produced by Texas Crew Productions.

Don't miss the riveting documentary series premiering tomorrow on Freeform and on Friday on Hulu.

