Where are Jon and Carie Hallford now? Details explored ahead of The Curious Case Of... on ID 

Season 1 episode 3 of The Curious Case Of... on Investigation Discovery will replay the crimes committed by Jon and Carie Hallford.

Jon and Carie Hallford have pled guilty to the charges of corpse abuse and defrauding customers in 2023. The Hallfords began holding bodies in a building in Penrose in 2019, and providing families with dry concrete instead of cremated ashes.

This episode that will focus on this case is titled The Funeral Home of Horrors. It will air on ID on February 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

Jon and Carrie had each been charged with ten counts of wire fraud for failing to bury or cremate people's dead bodies despite receiving payments for their services.

The Hallfords will be sentenced for state crimes on April 18, 2025, and for federal charges on March 20, 2025. Meanwhile, Jon Hallford is being held at FCI Englewood, a Federal detention facility near Denver, while Carie Hallford is incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail, as reported by 11 News.

The misuse of Return to Nature Feral Home by Jon and Carie Hallford

The Hallfords founded the Return to Nature Funeral Home in May 2016 as a new type of green burial, a more environmentally responsible way to bury the deceased. They had opened several commercial establishments on E Platte Ave in Colorado Springs.

As per ABC News, a disturbing discovery had been made at the Penrose location in October 2023, after the Fremont County Sheriff's Office received calls from homeowners about a bad odor emanating from the facility.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant on the property and discovered that human remains were inappropriately stored within the building. Soon, Jon and Carie Hallford were captured in Oklahoma in November 2023 after attempting to evade authorities.

During the plea hearing, prosecutors discussed the gruesome conditions discovered inside the Penrose funeral home, and opined:

"The bodies were contained in disposable body bags, wrapped in sheets and duct tape, partially wrapped in sheets, wrapped in plastic garbage bags and duct tape, or exposed with no covering at all. Some were even stuffed into plastic totes. The bodies were lying on the ground... stacked on top of each other, or just piled in rooms."

Jon and Carie Hallford face over 200 state counts in Colorado, including corpse abuse, forgery, and money laundering.

As per reports by CBS News, the couple admitted to charging victims more than $130,000 for cremation or burial services that they never provided. According to court filings, the defendants also confessed to conspiring to cheat the US Small Business Administration of over $800,000 during COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

Jon and Carie Hallford's present whereabouts

According to the Fremont County coroner's most recent update, 18 of the roughly 200 bodies related to this case remain unidentified.

Jon and Carrie are facing almost 200 accusations, including 190 counts of corpse abuse, 61 counts of government document fraud, five acts of theft, and four instances of money laundering, as per ABC News.

Jon and Carrie Hallford were first held in El Paso Jail county on the charges of corpse abuse inside their Penrose funeral home. As of now, they are detained on a federal warrant after being accused of ten counts of wire fraud for failing to cremate people's dead bodies. They have been transferred from the El Paso County Jail to federal custody.

Jon Hallford is being held at FCI Englewood, a federal detention center outside Denver, while Carie Hallford is in the Jefferson County Jail. They are scheduled to be sentenced for their crimes in 2025 with prison sentences of up to 20 years.

To learn more about this case and about Jon and Carie Hallford, watch season 1, episode 3 of The Curious Case Of... on Investigation Discovery. The episode airs on February 3, 2025, at 10 pm ET.

