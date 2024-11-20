Where is Juan David Ortiz now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered looks into the four murders committed by Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz. Ortiz went after s*x workers in an attempt to clean the streets and would shoot them with his agency-issued .40-caliber handgun.

Juan David Ortiz is presently incarcerated at the W. F. Ramsey Unit where he is serving a life sentence without parole. He was convicted on December 7, 2022, and pled not guilty to all charges. According to CBS News, he was convicted of four murders of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Janelle Ortiz.

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode titled The Streets of Laredo chronicles the murders committed by Juan David Ortiz as the episode airs on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, on Oxygen. The official synopsis of episode 3 of season 14 reads,

Trending

"Law enforcement officers investigate a string of deadly shootings targeting women in the border city of Laredo, Texas."

Who is Juan David Ortiz?

Juan David Ortiz was born in Texas on May 22, 1983. A month after his 18th birthday, Juan enlisted himself in the Navy to serve his nation on July 5, 2001. Ortiz worked for almost eight years as a combat medic wherein he exclusively worked for three years with the 1st Marine Division at the Twenty-Nine Palms, California.

Expand Tweet

Soon after, Juan David Ortiz left the Navy and became a Border Patrol agent in South Texas. He had reportedly wished to join the law enforcement of the San Antonio Police Department. Ortiz joined his agency in August 2009 and was soon promoted to a supervisory position. Meanwhile, he also worked on his master's degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 2013.

Ortiz had attempted to secure employment under the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) as well. He joined the Customs and Border Protection in 2009 and was stationed at Cotulla before he was sent off to Laredo. He settled in Laredo with his wife and his two children where he led an ordinary life.

Where is Juan David Ortiz now? Details explored

Juan David Ortiz was traced back to the murders of four women: Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Janelle Ortiz. The four women were s*x workers in Laredo whose bodies were found along the roads in the suburbs of Laredo.

Juan had set his target on Erika Peña, his fifth victim, who approached an officer at the Stripes Circle K gas station on September 14. The troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ortiz after Peña narrated her story of escaping from gunpoint.

Expand Tweet

The officers located the white Dodge pickup truck in front of the convenience store of the gas station and intercepted him. Ortiz fled the scene and was intercepted by the deputies under Webb County Sheriff, the DPS troopers, the SWAT team, and Laredo police.

Juan was charged with four counts of capital murder alongside one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint, per NBC News. He pled not guilty to all the charges and was finally convicted of all four murders and sentenced to life without parole. He is currently incarcerated at the W. F. Ramsey Unit for life.

Catch all the details on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's new episode titled The Streets of Laredo which airs on Wednesday on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback