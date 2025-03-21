Where is Kaitlyn Conley’s family now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC 

Kaitlyn Conley was the prime accused in the poisoning and death of Dr. Mary Yoder in July 2015. In the initial days of investigations around the case, police focused on those close to Mary. However, after receiving an anonymous tip, they turned their attention to Katie Conley, a former employee at Mary's office who was also the ex-girlfriend of her son.

Ad

Kaitlyn was charged with the murder, but she consistently maintained her innocence. Her family, including her parents and three sisters, have supported her throughout. All of them currently reside in New York. Kaitlyn's case will be explored on NBC's latest episode of Dateline titled Poison Twist on March 21, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

All about Kaitlyn Conley's family: Where are they now?

Ad

Trending

Kaitlyn Conley is the daughter of Cathy and Vin Conley. She has three sisters, twins Sarah and Shannon, and Siobhan Conley. When Kaitlyn was suspected of killing Dr. Mary Yoder, her family showed her unwavering support and stood by her through trials. After Kaitlyn was convicted and sentenced, her sisters started a campaign called "Free Kaitlyn Conley" for her.

Where are Kaitlyn Conley's parents?

Kaitlyn's parents, Cathy and Vin Conley, live somewhere in New York, according to The Cinemaholic. Her father, Vin, is a former Army Veteran. Both her parents have shown her immense support and have been part of the Free Kaitlyn Conley movement.

Ad

About Kaitlyn's twin sisters, Shannon Conley and Sarah Sears

Ad

Kaitlyn Conley's sister, Shannon Conley, is a SUNY Polytechnic Institute graduate who has worked as a Registered Nurse in different healthcare facilities, as per The Cinemaholic. She started her nursing career at Bassett Healthcare Network and went on to work at Albany Medical Center and St. Elizabeth Medical Center, where she is currently employed. She is also an Operating Room Nurse at Aya Healthcare and lives in the Utica-Rome Area of New York with her longtime partner, Eli Terebey.

Ad

Shannon's twin sister, Sarah Sears, also earned her nursing degree from SUNY Polytechnic Institute in 2016, and she holds an associate's degree from Saint Elizabeth College of Nursing. In September 2015, Sarah joined Shannon at Bassett Healthcare Network, where she worked as a Circulating Registered Nurse in the Operating Room.

She left the company in August 2017 to go work at the Mohawk Valley Health System. Sarah has also been serving at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her twin sister for a long time now. Alongside her nursing career, Sarah is also a talented baker. She bakes customized cakes for her customers.

Ad

Sarah has been married to Jake Sears since September 18, 2021. She is also a mother to Rowan Conley Sears, who was born in 2022. The Sears family also has a pet dog called Penny, who is an integral part of their lives. Sarah Sears lives in Sauquoit, New York, with her family, as per The Cinemaholic.

About Kaitlyn's sister, Siobhan Conley

Ad

Kaitlyn's other sister, Siobhan Conley, also graduated from the SUNY Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor's degree in Registered Nursing. She also studied at OHM BOCES, Saint Elizabeth College of Nursing, and the Auckland University of Technology.

Siobhan worked as a Paralegal Assistant at the Law Office of Richard G. Parker from 2013 to 2016 during her college days. Before becoming an SCU Nurse at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, New York, she worked as a Waitress at Ancora Restaurant. Siobhan has switched to Milan Laser Hair Removal in Albany, New York, since October 2019.

Ad

Even though Siobhan started working as a registered nurse, she has moved up the ranks and is currently a regional clinical specialist at the company. She is based out of Albany, New York, and her full focus is on her career.

Catch the latest episode of Dateline for more about the Kaitlyn Conley case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback