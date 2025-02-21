Season 33 episode 16 of Dateline on NBC will replay the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.

The double homicide, also termed the Delphi murders, remained unsolved for over five years until the arrest of Richard Allen, a local pharmacy worker, who pleaded guilty to the charges in 2024.

After Richard Allen's arrest, his wife, Kathy Allen, and daughter Brittany Zapanta found themselves in the spotlight, surrounded by questions as to whether they knew anything but chose to remain silent about Richard's crimes.

As per reports Kathy Allen, Richard's wife, is still residing in her Delphi home. Meanwhile, Brittany Zapanta, his daughter, is now married and lives in Nappanee, Indiana.

This episode focusing on this case is titled A Walk Through the Woods. It will air on February 21, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The synopsis for the same reads:

"The murders of teenagers Abby and Libby in their close-knit hometown of Delphi, Indiana spark worldwide headlines. The high-profile case takes a stunning twist after detectives reveal Libby captured a video of the killer shortly before her death — a crucial piece of evidence that helps police track down the murderer."

The 2017 murder of two minor girls, Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi by Richard Allen

Abby Williams and Libby German's throats were slit open by the killer. [Image courtesy: Igor Bispo/Unsplash]

According to NBC News, Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German 14, were dropped off by Liberty's elder sister at a famous trail on the afternoon of February 13, 2017. When Liberty's father arrived and parked at the trailhead to pick them up later in the afternoon, he found no trace of them. He tried calling his daughter's phone but got no answer.

The next day, on February 14, 2017, their bodies were discovered half a mile away from the trail in a wooded area.

According to court documents in 2023, Liberty and Abigail were killed with a boxcutter knife. Their throats were slit open. Liberty was found naked, covered in blood, while her clothes were found on Abigail.

An unused bullet from a .40 caliber gun was found near their bodies.

Evidence leading to Richard Allen

According to NBC News, investigators released images from Libby’s phone and an audio recording of a male voice a few days after their bodies were found.

In the aforementioned recording, a male voice said:

“Guys, down the hill.”

Investigators could not identify any suspects for years and finally sought help from the public in finding the perpetrator. In a 2019 news conference, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stated that the heinous murderer was allegedly committed by someone within the community.

In an affidavit released in 2022, prosecutors revealed a connection between Allen and the two girls who were murdered through the bullet found near their bodies at the crime scene.

This document also stated that an unused .40 caliber bullet was found close to the bodies of the teenage victims and had come from a Sig Sauer Model P226. Incidentally, this exact model belonged to Allen since 2001 and was found during a sweep of his house.

It also revealed that Richard Allen had spoken to investigators in 2017 and confessed to being present on the Monon High Bridge Trail on the afternoon of February 13, 2017, the same day the victims went on their hike. However, Richard Allen had denied any involvement and was not considered a suspect until 2022.

Authorities discovered their possible suspect in September 2022 with the help of a volunteer file clerk who identified a document about Allen's interview in 2017.

According to the affidavit during another interview in October 2022, he had no answer for how the unused bullet from his gun landed near the two victims' bodies and he was subsequently arrested.

Richard Allen's arrest turned all eyes on his family

Richard Allen was arrested in 2024 for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. [Image courtesy: niu niu/Unsplash]

According to NBC News, Richard was charged with the deaths of Abby and Libby during the first hearing but he entered a not-guilty plea.

In late 2021, Kathy had posted a now-deleted picture on her Facebook profile a year before her husband's arrest. The picture showed Richard sitting in front of the suspect sketch that was being circulated for the murder case of Abby and Libby, which led the public to allegedly believe that Kathy knew about her husband's crimes.

Another post that brought all eyes to this family was a picture Kathy posted of her daughter on the Monon High Bridge in 2018, which was close to where Abigail and Liberty's bodies were discovered. The picture was taken earlier, but it garnered public attention to how Kathy could have lived with Allen for years without recognizing his alleged criminal prowess.

Furthermore, the Allens' residence is about two and a half miles from the location where the teenagers were murdered.

Kathy Allen and Brittany Zapanta's recent whereabouts explored

Kathy Allen resides in Delphi Brittany Zapanta lives in Nappanee, Indiana. [Image courtesy: Scott Webb/Unsplash]

According to ABC News, Richard Allen was arrested for the 2017 double homicide in December 2024. He was sentenced to 130 years in prison.

Kathy Allen and Brittany Zapanta's involvement in Richard's crimes has been ruled out by authorities.

Kathy Allen is currently living in her Delphi home and works as a veterinarian in the town. She has taken down all her social media accounts following her husband's arrest.

Brittany Zapanta and her husband, Paulo Zapanta are currently living in Nappanee, Indiana. The majority of her social media profiles have been removed, and she has remained away from the public eye.

To learn more about this case, watch the upcoming episode of Dateline titled A Walk Through the Woods. It airs on NBC on February 21, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

