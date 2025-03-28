Where are Kelly and Jason Bernatene now? All about Rob Limon's friends ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

Kelly and Jason Bernatene were longtime friends of Robert and his wife, Sabrina Limon, who provided a key tip that shifted the direction of Robert's murder case in two weeks. In the wake of Robert Limon’s 2014 murder at a Tehachapi rail yard, investigators initially suspected a robbery gone wrong.

Ad

According to a People.com report on September 12, 2017, Jason received a troubling voicemail from a man named Jonathan Hearn, whose emotional message hinted at deeper involvement. The tip led detectives to uncover an affair between Sabrina and Hearn, ultimately unravelling a murder plot.

Kelly and Jason Bernatene, members of the couple’s tight-knit social circle dubbed the "Wolf Pack," testified during Sabrina’s trial, highlighting behavioral red flags and interactions following Robert’s death.

Ad

Trending

The Bernatenes divorced in 2017 and have since moved on separately. Jason continues his career with the San Bernardino County Fire Department and has built a blended family with his partner, Michelle. Kelly married Mason Trusler in April 2019, and in October 2024, she celebrated one year of sobriety.

Kelly and Jason Bernatene's involvement in the high-profile case is being reexamined in 20/20 on ABC. The episode revisits the events that exposed the complexities of the Limons’ personal lives and the tragic consequences that followed.

Ad

Both Kelly and Jason Bernatene testified in court, highlighting Sabrina’s actions after Robert’s death

Ad

Kelly and Jason Bernatene, close friends of Robert and Sabrina Limon, played a significant role in the investigation that followed Robert’s murder. Their testimonies during the trial not only exposed aspects of Sabrina Limon’s behaviour after her husband’s death, but also helped investigators piece together key details in the case.

The couple’s connection to the Limons dates back years, and they were part of a friend group that often travelled and socialized together. The group, known among themselves as the “Wolf Pack,” had shared a lifestyle that included adult vacations and parties, a dynamic that shaped the backdrop of the case.

Ad

These details are revisited in 20/20 on ABC, which reexamines the events and relationships that led up to the murder.

According to People.com (September 12, 2017), it was two weeks after Robert was found shot dead at the BNSF railyard in Tehachapi, California, that Jason Bernatene reached out to investigators.

He had received a voicemail from Jonathan Hearn, a firefighter from Redlands, who sounded apologetic about Robert’s death. This tip immediately shifted the direction of the case. Investigators secured a warrant and reviewed Hearn’s phone records, uncovering over 7,000 text messages between him and Sabrina Limon.

Ad

Both Kelly and Jason Bernatene took the stand during Sabrina’s trial. They shared observations about her behaviour in the aftermath of Robert’s death.

Kelly recounted how, not long after the killing, Sabrina was more focused on a large bouquet and a heartfelt letter from Hearn than on her husband’s death. Kelly said that Sabrina described the message as sweet and seemed emotionally fixated on it.

As per People (November 3, 2017), Hearn had visited Sabrina shortly after Robert’s murder, bringing flowers that matched her wedding bouquet. Kelly told Dateline:

Ad

“We’re not talking like a little thing of flowers. I mean, we’re talking like a huge bouquet of flowers.”

This interaction raised concerns among their circle of friends and contributed to the growing suspicion around Sabrina’s involvement.

Jason Bernatene, a San Bernardino County firefighter, testified that he first met Hearn through work and was initially impressed by his intelligence and composure. But their relationship became strained once Jason discovered Hearn’s involvement with Sabrina.

Ad

He told Hearn to stay away and later informed Robert about the affair directly. Jason stated in court that Robert and Hearn spoke for approximately 45 minutes following this revelation.

ABC News (April 7, 2023) reported that Sabrina and Hearn’s relationship developed after they met at a Costco in Victorville. Despite Robert learning about the affair and asking Sabrina to end it, she continued seeing Hearn.

Prosecutors alleged that the couple initially considered poisoning Robert with arsenic-laced banana pudding before resorting to a shooting. Hearn later admitted to pulling the trigger and claimed Sabrina provided the layout of Robert’s worksite and his schedule.

Ad

Ad

Following their arrests in November 2014, Hearn accepted a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter and agreed to testify against Sabrina in exchange for a reduced sentence of 25 years and four months.

Sabrina, meanwhile, faced multiple charges, including first-degree murder, solicitation, and conspiracy. On February 21, 2018, she was convicted on four of six counts and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, as per ABC News (April 7, 2023).

The case drew national attention due to its complex mix of personal relationships, religious discussions, and hidden agendas. It continues to receive renewed attention in the 20/20 episode, which dives into the layered narrative and the role that friends like Kelly and Jason Bernatene played in unveiling the truth.

Ad

Ad

In the years since the trial, Kelly and Jason Bernatene have moved on with their lives. They divorced by 2017.

Kelly and Jason Bernatene prioritized family and stability in their respective new chapters, while their involvement in the case remains a pivotal part of the story revisited in 20/20 on ABC.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback