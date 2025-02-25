Where is Kristel Leonard now? All about the survivor from How I Escaped My Cult on Hulu

Freeform's new documentary series How I Escaped My Cult has brought to us Kristel Leonard's story. The docu-series highlights the stories of ex-cult members who managed to break free from their cults and have come forward to share the story of their survival and escape from these institutions.

The second episode of this series, which is titled Word of Life, features the story of Kristel Leonard, who grew up and spent most of her adult life in a religious group.

The episode provides a detailed account of the Word of Life Christian Church, which she was a part of, particularly in the wake of her brother Lucas Leonard’s unexpected death, and what triggered her decision to part ways with this institution. How I Escaped My Cult is now also available to stream on the Hulu streaming platform.

Who is Kristel Leonard and where is she now?

Kristel Leonard grew up on a farm in Otego, New York. After her mother passed away, her father, Bruce Leonard, started meeting with Jerry Irwin, the founder of the Word of Life Christian Church, and was deeply influenced by the cult.

Bruce started attending daily prayer sessions and eventually decided to relocate with his daughter to a nearby house where many followers of the cult were living. Kristel was only ten years old when this drastic shift happened, and she had to adapt to a new mode of life.

Kristel embraced the church’s teachings and developed a close friendship with Tiffanie Irwin, Jerry’s daughter. Growing up, she never questioned the beliefs, but when she was around 20 years old, Tiffanie informed her that she was expected to marry a much older man, and she complied as she felt it was her duty towards her father and her three step-siblings.

However, things started changing when, in 2013, Jerry passed away, and Tiffanie took over as the pastor. With her leading the church, there was increased scrutiny over members’ behavior and greater pressure to donate money.

In July 2014, Kristel Leonard left the church to begin a new life. But, in October 2015, when she heard that her younger brothers, Lucas and Christopher Leonard, had been brutally assaulted, she returned to help them only to find that Lucas had succumbed to his injuries.

During the trial, Kristel held the church and Tiffanie and her brothers responsible. Kristel Leonard also became a leading advocate for justice for her brothers and wrote blogs about her life in the religious institution. Kristel eventually reconciled with her father, who was also convicted for the death of Lucas.

Where is Kristel now?

Kristel Leonard has rebuilt her life in Utica, New York, establishing herself as a writer, educator, and researcher. She had also worked as a web developer at High Hopes Acres and taught in private settings. Since October 2024, Kristel has begun working as a Student Assistant at the Office of the New York State Attorney General while also pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Forensic Criminology at SUNY Canton.

Kristel Leonard found love and support in Helen Leonard and the couple married on February 17, 2018, and have built a life together. Kristel has children from her previous marriage, and Helen has accepted them as her own. Kristel is also a social activist who fearlessly advocates for issues like national politics or fair working conditions for student employees. She is also an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

Catch the story of Kristel Leonard on Hulu's How I Escaped My Cult.

