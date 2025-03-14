Where was Long Bright River Season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Long Bright River is a crime drama television series, with all episodes released on Peacock on March 13, 2025. Amanda Seyfried stars in the show and plays the role of a police officer named Mickey.

The show chronicles a series of crimes involving drugs and the murders of multiple s*x workers in a Philadelphia neighborhood with a high crime rate. Mickey sets out to investigate these cases and track down those involved in committing the crimes.

Brooklyn serves as the central location for the story, where much of the narrative unfolds. However, not all the scenes were filmed there. The show's IMDb page suggests that Long Bright River was shot in different locations, including New York, Kensington, Philadelphia, and Pennsylvania.

Filming locations for Long Bright River

1) Brooklyn, New York

A significant portion of filming took place in Brooklyn, New York (Image via Getty)

One of the main locations used in the production of Peacock's Long Bright River is Brooklyn, New York. The production team of the show revamped several of Brooklyn's neighborhoods to align them with the show's storyline that revolves around issues such as drug use and murders.

Some of the locations that were utilized for shooting scenes include New Utrecht Avenue, which is adjacent to a train station, and Bay Ridge Parkway, a residential section between New Utrecht and 17th Avenues.

2) New York City, New York

Major parts of the show were filmed in New York City (Image via Getty)

As per Moviedelic, another important location for filming Long Bright River was New York City. As per the report, the city was an ideal location for filming when it came to representing the difference between rural and urban areas due to its diverse culture.

The report also states that one of the reasons New York City was chosen as one of the filming locations of the show was the ease of access to resources. Filming there provided the crew of the show access to facilities and other resources needed.

3) Kensington, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Certain portions of the show were also filmed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Image via Getty)

Although most of the events in the show occur in Kensington, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it is one of the least utilized locations during the filming process. The reasons behind the same could be many, but it is not something that has been explicitly mentioned.

What are some of the themes explored in the show?

Long Bright River has various recurring themes that run through its story, such as drug abuse, corruption, and gender-based abuse. It also focuses on the importance of human relationships, trust, and an individual's redemptive qualities.

The series delves into certain events that represent these themes, one of which is mentioned in the series synopsis, which reads:

"Long Bright River tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case."

Besides Amanda Seyfried, some of the other actors who play crucial roles in the show include Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes, Ashleigh Cummings as Casey, and Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick.

