Where is Luis Perez now? Details explored ahead of New York Homicide on Oxygen

Luis Perez was a handyman working for Bruce Blackwood, and was found guilty of the murder of his employer on March 6, 2006. Blackwood was a wealthy man who owned several rental properties, and lived at 983 Hancock Street, Brooklyn.

Perez began stealing from his employer's checkbook, cashing out multiple checks from the account, which summed up to $7,700. He was already a past convict, and to save himself from more imprisonement, he killed Blackwood, dismembered, and dumped his body. As per Oxygen, it was on September 29, 2025, when Luis Perez was found guilty of second-degree murder.

He has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Currently, he is incarcerated, but the location of the specific prison remains publicly undisclosed. The complete story behind the murder of Bruce Blackwood is documented in New York Homicide season 3 episode 2, titled The Almost Perfect Murder. The episode will be released on February 9, 2025, at 9 pm EST.

Luis Perez murdered Bruce Blackwood: Details explored

Blackwood hired Luis Perez as a handyman for one of his rented apartments (Image via Pexels)

According to a New York Post article published on September 21, 2025, Bruce Blackwood was a landlord who owned several apartments in Brooklyn and Queens. His job was to buy old buildings, renovate them, and eventually rent them out.

As per The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office article, published on October 15, 2015, Luis Perez was hired by Blackwood as a handyman to work for one of his new apartments located at 983 Hancock St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn, before he started stealing.

Perez stole $ 7,700 from Blackwood and murdered him to evade arrest (Image via Pexels)

Blackwood eventually discovered the forgery and went to confront Perez about it. As per an A&E article, published on August 19, 2022, Luis Perez was an ex-convict who had served 10 years of imprisonment in Massachusetts. Perez feared being handed over to the cops, and spending more years behind bars.

Hence, on March 6, 2006, Luis Perez murdered Bruce Blackwood and dismembered his body. They were then disposed of in construction-grade plastic bags. As per The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office article, Perez used plastic sheets inside the apartment and then scrubbed off the floor with hospital-grade bleach to erase evidence from the scene.

The investigation behind the murder of Bruce Blackwood

Perez provided a fake story to the investigators (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, after the mysterious disappearance of Burce Blackwood, the New York Police Department began the investigation. NYPD Detective Peter Galasso stated:

“Right off the bat, we felt that he was the victim of suspicious circumstances.”

When the authorities asked the handyman Luis Perez about the disappearance, he came up with a different story of what had happened on March 6, 2006. Perez claimed that a man named Mike, who was one of Blackwood's friends arrived to meet him. As per the culprit, Blackwood gave him keys to his Cadillac SUV to park and told him he was taking a ride to run errands.

Investigators managed to trace Mike, but could not find any relevant information from him. However, on March 10, 2006, one of Blackwood's friends provided leads to the authorities. She said that in a phone conversation, Blackwood revealed to her that he was going to confront Luis Perez about the stolen money.

Blackwood's neighbor revealed two Hispanic men debating with Blackwood (Image via Pexels)

Additionally, as per Oxygen, one of Blackwood's neighbors revealed the victim arguing with two Hispanic men. One of them was identified as Perez, and the authorities also retreived the checks stolen by him. One check transfer led the cops to a man named Martin Rodriguez, who was found to be the other Hispanic man.

It was in June 2007, when both Rodriguez and Perez were arrested and put behind bars for grand larceny. Perez received a sentence of 25 months, while Rodriguez was sent for six months. However, the authorities failed to retrieve concrete evidence that could prove their involvement in Blackwood's murder.

Luis Perez's daughter Irene helped the investigators to prove his father guilty of murder.

Perez's daughter Irene provided crucial evidence against his father (Image via Pexels)

In 2009, investigators managed to trace Perez's daughter Irene's address. Luis had spent 10 years in jail, for trying to abduct his daughter and stab the child's mother, along with a law enforcement officer. Irene, now an adult, was living in Brooklyn and agreed to help the authorities to prove her father guilty.

“The pain in Bruce Blackwell's brother’s face is what made me need to get all the details,” she said.

Irene went to call her dad and stated:

"There's an article, and apparently you're the suspect in the murder of Bruce Blackwood."

In May 2011, Luis Perez agreed to meet his daughter at her home in Brooklyn. She used a police device to record her conversations with Perez. In the three-and-a-half hour audio tape, Luis Perez confessed to killing Bruce Blackwood and chopping his body into pieces. As per the New York Post article, published on September 21, 2015, Perez revealed:

“It wasn’t something I planned. He told me the police were going to come and arrest me. ”

Perez used a machete to dismember Blackwood's body into pieces Image via Pexels)

When Irene asked if he used a machete to slay the body, he accepted. Then Perez revealed that when he was done with chopping the body, he sat down and smoked a cigarette. Irene confronted Perez for committing a crime.

On September 21, 2015, Perez was charged with the murder of Blackwood. His daughter Irene, stood on the trial and testified against his father, and confirmed the authenticity of the voice recordings. On September 29, Luis Perez was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Bruce Blackwood. He received a sentence of 25 years to a lifetime in prison.

To know more details about the murder, watch New York Homicide season 3,episode 2, titled The Almost Perfect Murder, on Investigation Discovery.

