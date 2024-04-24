Where is Mike Dippolito now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable

While some cases just get featured on Dateline: Unforgettable, some, like Mike Dippolito's attempted assassination, are truly unforgettable for most. Dating back to 2009, this case, which sounds nothing short of a Hollywood dark-comedy thriller, saw Mike Dippolito's newlywed wife, Dalia Dippolito, trying to get rid of him by hiring a hitman

The case was first featured in 2023's famed episode of Dateline: Unforgettable, and the episode is going to re-air on April 24, 2024, at 10 pm EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Newlywed Dalia Dippolito comes home from the gym to find out her husband has been killed; in a case Dennis Murphy will never forget, almost nothing is as it seems; he explores whether Dalia was a pawn in a hoax gone wrong or simply diabolical."

Mike was not murdered, thanks to the police acting swiftly and efficiently. Rather, Dalia was caught in a web of lies and deceit. She ended up being sent to prison for 16 years. Mike, despite having some criminal history, was innocent in this entire ordeal. He divorced Dalia and moved on.

As per reports, Mike Dippolito has been involved in the real estate business over the past decade and currently lives in Florida. He was also engaged to a woman named Gloria as of 2023.

Here is what went down with Mike Dippolito in 2009 after he got married to Dalia.

What happened to Mike Dippolito?

Mike met Dalia at a time when the latter was allegedly working as an escort, a claim denied by her. They hit it off so well that Mike divorced his long-term wife and set a marriage date for the week he got divorced. What blossomed seemed to be a fairytale romance.

The two young and beautiful people were the envy of the town, but something sinister was brewing under the surface. Internet entrepreneur Mike Dippolito even bought a $250,000 condo in Boynton Beach for the couple. But Dalia had other intentions.

Dalia Dippolito planned to get rid of Mike within six months of their marriage. This erratic scheme came out of a previous affair and her greed for Mike's money. As Mike had served prison time before due to a financial scam and was also on probation, Dalia had already tried multiple times to get him arrested. But then she decided to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

She first discussed this with Mohammad, a long-term friend. Even after Dalia got married, she continued to have an affair with Mohammad. But when the latter heard what she was trying to do, he went to the police and revealed the plot.

The police subsequently set up an elaborate trap to catch Dalia Dippolito red-handed. The operation ultimately uncovered Dalia's sinister plot and the police got Mike out of the situation.

Though there were some attempts from Dalia's defense team to misdirect the case, with the footage and multiple witnesses, including a cop who went undercover as a hitman, Dalia was prosecuted in 2017 and sent to prison for 16 years.

Following this, Mike divorced her and started down a different career path. Mike currently works in real estate and reportedly has a company called MD United Realty Group.

He has also met Gloria, about whom we do not know much, but they were reportedly engaged in 2023. He lives and works in Florida right now.

The upcoming re-airing of Dateline: Unforgettable will give a better glimpse at the twisted case.