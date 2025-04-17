Where is the Millennium Star now? All about the diamond from Netflix's The Diamond Heist

The Millennium Star, a 203.04-carat diamond valued at £200 million in 2000, is owned by De Beers London. Following the abortive Millennium Dome robbery in 2000, it was showcased once more at London's Natural History Museum in 2005, but the display closed early following another threat of heist.

Its current whereabouts are not publicly known, but De Beers probably stores it in a safe vault, perhaps in London or Antwerp, for security.

The Diamond Heist is a three-part Netflix documentary, out April 16, 2025, on the 2000 plot to nick £200 million worth of diamonds from the Millennium Dome. It includes interviews with crooks such as Lee Wenham and Flying Squad police.

The criminals, including Wenham, Raymond Betson, and William Cockram, were arrested and served prison time. Wenham now runs a landscaping business, Betson was jailed again in 2014, and others have stayed out of the public eye.

Everything to know about the Millennium Star

The Millennium Star is a flawless pear-shaped diamond (Image via Unsplash/@Hao Zhang)

The Millennium Star is a perfect, pear-shaped diamond weighing 203.04 carats and worth £200 million in 2000 (approximately £425 million in 2023). It belongs to De Beers and is among the world's most perfect stones, featured in the Millennium Jewels display with 11 unusual blue diamonds.

Featured in Netflix’s The Diamond Heist, a three-part documentary released April 16, 2025, the diamond was the target of a failed 2000 heist at London’s Millennium Dome. The gang planned to smash in with a bulldozer and escape by speedboat, but police, tipped off by Kent Police, swapped the real diamonds for fakes and arrested them.

The Millennium Star is owned by De Beers and is kept in a vault somewhere safe. (Image via Unsplash/@Brecht Corbeel)

Following the robbery, in 2005 the Millennium Star was once more showcased at the Natural History Museum in London. Nevertheless, the display was cut short by a threat of theft.

The diamond was shifted to a safer place by De Beers. As of 2025, its whereabouts are unknown, but it is said to be stored at De Beers' New York offices or a London or Antwerp vault.

Given its value, the company keeps its location private for security, now estimated at nearly £750 million with inflation. The documentary, directed by Jesse Vile and executive produced by Guy Ritchie, details the heist’s planning, the police sting, and the diamond’s role.

It features interviews with thief Lee Wenham and the Flying Squad, highlighting how De Beers' move to employ replicas guaranteed the Star's safety.

Arrest of the Millennium Dome Heist criminals

On November 7, 2000, the Millennium Dome heist was stopped by the Metropolitan Police’s Flying Squad during Operation Magician. The gang, aiming to steal £200 million in diamonds, used a JCB bulldozer to smash into the Dome. Police had been watching them since summer 2000 after a tip-off and earlier failed robberies.

On the day, 200 officers, including 40 firearms specialists, were ready. Some posed as cleaners, while others hid in a tunnel. The diamonds were swapped for fakes, and when the gang—Raymond Betson, William Cockram, Aldo Ciarrocchi, and Robert Adams—broke the glass, police arrested them. Kevin Meredith was caught on the getaway speedboat, and Lee Wenham and Terry Millman were nabbed nearby.

Betson and Cockram received 15-year, Ciarrocchi 12-year, Adams 15-year, Meredith 5-year, and Wenham 9-year sentences (with the added crime). Millman did not live long enough to come to trial. Betson was rearrested in 2014. Wenham owns a landscaping company. The others remain in obscurity.

Catch The Diamond Heist streaming on Netflix.

