Where was Netflix's Caught season 1 filmed? All shooting locations explored

Caught Season 1 is a Spanish-language series that premiered on March 26, 2025, on Netflix. It is adapted from Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, published in 2010. Hernan Goldfrid co-directed the series with Miguel Cohan, who also wrote the screenplay along with Ana Cohan. Called Atrapados in Spanish, the thriller series is produced by Vanessa Ragone and executive produced by Miguel Cohan.

The plot of the series centers on the investigative journalist, Ema Garay, solving the murder case of the 16-year-old teenager, Martina Schulz. Caught Season 1 features six episodes and is filmed entirely in the cities of Buenos Aires and Bariloche in Argentina.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Known for catching criminals, famed reporter Ema Garay faces a dilemma when the suspect in a teen's disappearance turns out to be someone close to her."

Filming locations of Caught Season 1 explored

While Harlan Coben's book sets the story in New Jersey, the Netflix series takes place in Argentina. It was filmed in the cities of Buenos Aires and San Carlos de Bariloche located in the country's Patagonia region. Filming began on March 18, 2024, and took place over the next few months until June 2024.

Ema Garay's investigation takes her through multiple locations across Argentina, from the urban setting of Buenos Aires to the natural landscape of Bariloche.

Buenos Aires

Caught Season 1 was filmed at the world-renowned opera house Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. It was the setting of one of the scenes involving Soledad Villamil's Ema Garay. Furthermore, a sweeping shot of the Bencich Building is also used in the series.

Furthermore, the Buenos Aires Marriott hotel and the 20th century castle, El Chalet, which is the headquarters of the Asociación Argentina de Polo, also served as filming locations for the murder mystery series.

Bariloche

The natural scenery of Bariloche offered a contrasting backdrop to the urbanized look of Buenos Aires in Caught Season 1. The Agencia Nacional de Discapacidad (the National Disability Center), Elefante Bariloche, the Lake Moreno bridge are among the sites used to film the show. Moreover, the stunning gacial lake, Nahuel Huapi Lake, located on Argentina's southwest coast also makes an appearance.

The mystery thriller series also makes use of real sites like a police station, high school, graveyard, etc. across both the locations to create a real sense of community.

What is the story of Caught Season 1?

Caught Season 1 opens with an investigative journalist, Ema Garay, on the trail of a se*ual abuser known to prey on teenage girls through an online game. Her search leads her to Leo Mercer, a respected member of the community, but he claims to be innocent.

The investigation takes a different turn when the 16-year-old violin player, Martina Schulz, goes missing, and her dead body is recovered from the woods. While looking into Martina's past, Ema finds that the teenager had garnered a sizable following by posting se*ually-suggestive videos online. One of her followers, Fran Briguel, invites her to meet up at a hotel room and almost assaults Martina.

When she confides in Marcos, he discourages Martina from going to the police.

Ema also learns of Leo's friendship with Marcos and the latter's shady dealings at his former company that got him fired. It is revealed that Marcos had framed his childhood friend Leo as a se*ual predator to gain control over a disputed piece of land.

He had used Martina as a pawn in his scheme. Leo's son, Armando, confronts Martina about her role in the false accusations leveled against his father. During their heated argument, he accidentally kills her by shoving her down a flight of stairs. When his mother, Juliana, finds out, she helps him cover up the crime by dumping the young girl's body in the woods.

All episodes of Caught Season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.

