Where was Prison Cell 211 filmed? All shooting locations explored

Prison Cell 211 is a new Netflix series that premiered on February 5, 2025, with all six episodes available for streaming at once. The show is inspired by the real-life 2023 prison riot that took place in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. During the incident, an armed attack on Cereso number 3 state prison by gang members led to significant casualties, disorder, and mass escapes.

Filming for Prison Cell 211 primarily took place in Ciudad Juárez, a city in the northern state of Chihuahua, Mexico. The show’s fictional prison, Cereso 38, serves as the central location, depicting an institution filled with inmates from various gangs as per TheCinemaholic (February 5, 2025).

While Cereso 38 does not exist in reality, its portrayal reflects the high-risk prison environments that have been the site of real-world incidents. Directed by Gerardo Naranjo and Jaime Reynoso, Prison Cell 211 focuses on themes of survival, loyalty, and moral choices in an environment where the structure of society is absent.

The series stars Diego Calva Hernández, Noé Hernández, and Gerardo Taracena.

Prison Cell 211 was filmed in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, featuring the fictional Cereso 38 prison

Netflix’s Prison Cell 211 was filmed primarily in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. The city’s urban landscape, proximity to the U.S. border, and history with organized crime contribute to the show’s depiction of prison violence and authority struggles.

Juárez has historical significance as a key location in Mexico’s colonial past. Originally founded in the 17th century by Franciscan friars as El Paso del Norte, the city was renamed in 1888 in honour of President Benito Juárez. Today, it is a major urban centre near the U.S.-Mexico border, known for its industrial development and complex security environment.

Prison Cell 211 follows Juan Olivera, a lawyer trapped inside the fictional Cereso 38 prison during a riot. While Cereso 38 does not exist, its design and conditions reflect those of real Mexican prisons, including Cereso No. 3, the site of a 2023 prison riot that inspired the show.

Ciudad Juárez’s proximity to El Paso, Texas, plays a role in the show’s depiction of law enforcement coordination and the broader implications of the prison crisis.

In the episode By One of Us, Governor Montes imposes a citywide curfew in response to growing unrest. Scenes showing the military patrolling the streets and enforcing movement restrictions were filmed in urban locations that highlight Juárez’s layout. The contrast between government-controlled areas and crime-ridden neighbourhoods reflects the city’s complex security dynamics.

Cereso 38: A fictional prison modeled after real facilities

Juan in Prison cell 211 (Image via Youtube/@Netflix)

The prison setting was recreated using controlled interior locations designed to reflect the architecture of real high-security prisons. In Chanje of Plans, Juan enters Cereso 38 for a routine client visit.

The dark, narrow corridors and overcrowded cells create an environment in which he must quickly adapt to avoid danger. The design choices used for these sets align with the conditions found in penitentiaries known for housing high-risk inmates.

The prison’s yard serves as a focal point in several episodes, including More Humane Conditions, where Juan begins to understand the power structures inside. The open yet confined space, surrounded by high walls, emphasizes the lack of escape while also serving as a gathering place for conflicts and negotiations.

Ciudad Juárez’s position as a border city influences multiple aspects of the plot. In episode 6, titled The King Is Dead, Long Live The King, undercover officers disguised as paramedics enter the prison as part of a covert operation.

The FBI’s involvement in securing Baldor, an inmate with ties to international crime, is tied to the real-world significance of Juárez as a location where law enforcement agencies from different countries coordinate operations.

