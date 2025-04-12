Where is Reginald Reed Sr. now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

Reginald Reed Sr. is the husband of Selonia Reed, who was found brutally assaulted and murdered in August of 1987. Selonia's murder and Reed Sr.'s role in it will be explored in the new documentary on CBS, 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home.

The CBS documentary premieres today, April 12, 2025, at 10 pm ET on CBS and will also be available to stream on the Paramount Plus streaming site. According to Daily Mail, Selonia Reed's body was discovered inside her car in Hammond, Louisiana. Even though her husband was the main suspect in the case, he evaded conviction for almost four decades.

It was only in 2022 that Reginald Reed Sr. was charged, and he has now been sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is being held at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

Who is Reginald Reed Sr. and what did he do?

Reginald Reed Sr. was the husband of Selonia Reed, who died on August 23, 1987, in Hammond. Her remains were discovered in the passenger seat of her blue 1986 Chevrolet Sprint at the parking lot of a gas station on East Thomas Street in Hammond.

According to CBS, Reginald Reed Sr. reported Selonia Reed missing an hour before authorities discovered her body. When questioned, he told police that his wife had gone out to meet her girlfriend the night before and that she did not return.

He said that he was at home playing video games when his wife went missing. However, when Selonia's friend was contacted, she denied having made any plans with her that night, but Reed Sr. stuck to his story.

Reginald Reed Sr. was the prime suspect in his wife's murder

According to CBS, Selonia Reed's autopsy revealed that she had suffered from blunt force trauma to her face. There were even several stab wounds on her upper body, and the cause of her death was determined to be four puncture wounds in her heart. The autopsy even suggested that she was s*xually assaulted with an umbrella and beaten.

Although Reed was the main suspect in the murder case, he was never formally charged, and according to locals, he evaded arrest owing to his political connections.

CBS reported that Selonia's case went unsolved for years and was only reopened in 2011 when DNA evidence was found from a cigarette butt inside Selonia's car, leading investigators to a man called Jimmy Barnes.

When questioned, Barnes admitted to playing a role in the murder and even pleaded guilty to being involved in the crime. He testified in court against Reed Sr., saying that it was Reed Sr. who murdered Selonia and that Barnes picked him up from the crime scene. Despite being an accomplice in the murder, Barnes received five years of prison time for his cooperation.

Where is Reginald Reed Sr. now?

Barnes' testimony, DNA evidence, and eyewitness accounts helped convict Reginald Reed Sr. However, Reed has maintained his innocence despite being found guilty in 2023. He is incarcerated at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel with a life sentence and is not eligible for parole.

CBS's 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home explores in detail how Selonia's cold case, which lay unsolved for three decades, was reopened in 2011, from where authorities could make some headway into the case and finally make the arrests. The episode features interviews with authorities, as well as Reginald Reed Jr.—Reed Sr. and Selonia Reed's son.

Catch 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home for more details about the case.

