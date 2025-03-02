Where is Rhonda Chantay Blankinship’s family now? Details explored about the subject of Dateline on NBC

Rhonda Chantay Blankinship's tragic disappearance in May 2016 left her family searching for answers after she failed to return from a walk in Brownwood, Texas. Two days later, her body was discovered inside an abandoned house five miles away, leading to a case that remained unsolved for 18 months.

According to the Texas District & County Attorneys Association (September-October 2019), she was found in a storm cellar with fatal head injuries, signs of strangulation, and evidence of s*xual assault.

Her family, including her mother, Michelle McDaniel, stepfather, Steven McDaniel, and siblings, remained at the forefront of the investigation, seeking justice. Her mother and stepfather continue to reside in Brownwood, Texas, while her siblings have chosen different paths in life.

The case took a turn when DNA phenotyping was used to generate an image of the suspect, leading to Ryan Derek Riggs' confession during a church service. He later pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life without parole as per the Texas District & County Attorneys Association, 2019.

NBC Dateline's episode aired on February 28, 2025, titled The Haunted House Confession, revisited the case, shedding light on its impact on Rhonda Chantay Blankinship's family and their lives today.

Rhonda Chantay Blankinship grew up alongside siblings Destinee Cozart, Hunter, Trevon, Cutter, Rowdy, Brayden, and Aliyah

Rhonda Chantay Blankinship was raised in a large family, sharing her childhood with siblings Destinee Cozart, Hunter and Trevon Vinson, Cutter Dickey, Rowdy White, Brayden Harlan, and Aliyah Harlan. Her upbringing in Brownwood, Texas, was defined by strong family bonds and a close-knit community.

On May 13, 2016, Rhonda Chantay Blankinship left home for an evening walk in the North Lake neighborhood, a routine she regularly followed. However, she never returned. Concerned, her grandfather, Charlie Barnett, searched for her, and by the next morning, her family contacted law enforcement.

Given that she was intellectually disabled, authorities did not enforce a waiting period to file a missing person's report, as per the Texas District & County Attorneys Association.

Two days later, on May 15, 2016, volunteers searching for her found strands of hair and a rubber bracelet near an abandoned house about five miles from her neighborhood. Inside the property's storm cellar, they discovered her body lying face down, clothed only in a T-shirt, per the Texas District & County Attorneys Association.

Rhonda Chantay Blankinship's autopsy revealed that she had suffered blunt-force trauma to her head, face, and neck. The injuries matched those inflicted by a lawnmower blade. Medical findings also confirmed that she had been strangled and se*ually assaulted.

The Texas District & County Attorneys Association reported that investigators interviewed more than 100 people and collected DNA samples from over 30 men. None of the samples matched the evidence from the crime scene, and the case remained unsolved for over a year.

Law enforcement later used DNA phenotyping to create an image of the suspect based on genetic traits. This led to a breakthrough when one of Rhonda Chantay Blankinship's brothers recognized Ryan Derek Riggs as a match. Riggs had been acquainted with her boyfriend but had not been considered a primary suspect.

Before police could arrest him, he walked into North Lake Community Church on November 15, 2017, and confessed to the murder in front of the congregation. Later, he went to the Brown County Sheriff's Office with his parents and provided a full statement. He admitted to strangling and se*ually assaulting Rhonda before killing her with a lawnmower blade. His DNA was tested, and the evidence found at the crime scene was matched.

In February 2019, Riggs pleaded guilty to capital murder and was sentenced to life without parole. During the sentencing, Rhonda's mother, Michelle McDaniel, addressed him in court, stating:

“You will never get married. You will never have grandkids for your mom and dad. My daughter would have forgiven you because that’s the way she was” (Texas District & County Attorneys Association, 2019).

Following the tragedy, Rhonda Chantay Blankinship's family has continued to honor her memory while moving forward with their lives. Her mother, Michelle, now works as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Songbird Lodge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Brownwood, Texas. She remains married to Steven McDaniel, who has two children from a previous relationship. The couple continues to live in Brownwood, focusing on family and work.

Rhonda's siblings have taken different paths. Destinee Cozart resides in Lubbock, Texas, with her husband, Kevin Jarvis, and their children. Cutter Dickey works at VRC Enterprises and is engaged to Briana Anderson, with whom he shares two sons. Aliyah Harlan, the youngest sibling, is a student-athlete at Early High School. Others, including Hunter Vinson, Brayden Harlan, and Trevon Vinson, lead relatively private lives, as per The Cinemaholic's article dated February 28, 2025.

