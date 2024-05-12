Where is Shawn Spink now? Details explored ahead of Evil Lives Here on ID

Investigation Discovery's Evil Lives Here season 13 episode 18 looks into the story of Sara Pitcher and Shawn Spink. The former, a victim of multiple harrowing crimes by her former partner Shawn, the episode makes for a riveting watch that tells a disturbing story. It was initially aired on September 18, 2023, and has recently been part of the re-run of the season on ID.

Regardless, the particular episode, titled Three-and-a-Half Hours of Hell, revolves around Sara Pitcher, originally a Phoenix, Arizona native, who had relocated to Indiana for work. Here, she first met her future husband in the form of Spink.

Shawn Spink was a semi-truck driver working in Indiana, and had a sinister past that involved an attack on his former partner, leading to a prison sentence. However, Sara, who was told a different story, immediately fell in love with Shawn but later noticed a series of habits that she simply could not suffer through.

This led to an early divorce, leading to Sara moving back to her hometown of Phoenix. However, Shawn Spink hunted her down across towns and eventually attacked her outside her home in Phoenix.

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of physical and s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Who is Shawn Spink featured on Evil Lives Here?

Originally hailing from Indiana, Shawn was a semi-truck driver, and was initially good to Sara, who claimed that he was ‘charming and alluring.’ However, things took a turn for the worse, leaving Sara Pitcher with no choice.

“When I first met him, he was incredibly charming and immensely alluring. However, I later understood that these traits were significant characteristics of a narcissist.”

After the divorce, as she attempted to restart her own life, she ended up being attacked by her former partner outside her home, on September 15, 2018. Shawn Spink then dragged her inside, zip-tied her, and continued to physically and s*xually abuse her for hours together.

Spink, who was dealing with a range of mental issues at this point, claimed that he wanted to kill Pitcher, and then wished to proceed to take his own life.

However, despite what was three-and-a-half hours of extreme torture, Sara Pitcher kept herself together and successfully managed to fool Spencer into taking her to McDonald’s. Pitcher had told her ex-husband that she also had every intention of giving her life, but wanted to enjoy an ‘ice cream as a couple’ before doing so.

This led to her being able to escape after shouting inside a McDonald’s parking lot, as her former husband proceeded to drive away. Eventually caught, Spink was then charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and a range of other crimes.

He was sentenced to prison for life in August 2019, and has since been behind bars, with no scope for bail or parole for the foreseeable future.

Shawn Spink had already been sentenced before, owing to an attack on a former partner, but had told Sara that he had actually attacked her former partner’s lover instead.

Regardless, the riveting episode sheds light on the traumatic experience that Sara Pitcher had to go through, and includes a range of tragic details with respect to their time together.

