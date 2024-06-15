Where is Sherri Papini as of today? Status of Hulu's Perfect Wife subject, explored

Hulu's upcoming docu-series Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini is all set to bring forth the story of Sherri Papini. She came into the spotlight when she was kidnapped in 2016 and was discovered weeks later, beaten, and branded.

But what happened after that was even more shocking. As investigators dug deeper, they discovered that Sherri, a stay-at-home mother of two had allegedly faked the entire kidnapping, and was actually staying with her then-boyfriend James Reyes. She had also allegedly inflicted the injuries on herself to make the kidnapping seem believable.

The events following this saw authorities charging Papini with mail fraud and making false statements. It included a prison sentence, as well as a fine that she still owes the state to make up for all the state funds that were used in her rehabilitation and search.

Following a lengthy period of investigation, Sherri Papini was ultimately sentenced to 18 months in prison in September 2022. However, she was released in 2023 from federal prison, and still reportedly owes the state more than $300,000 in restitution.

According to the latest developments, Sherri Papini reportedly told her daughter that she was currently writing two books, as per notes kept by a monitor supervising the convicted mom's contact with her children, as acquired by People publication.

Where is Sherri Papini now?

Papini served less than a year and got out of prison in August 2023, returning to the North State. However, her visits to her children are now structured and supervised and she is also fighting a divorce case for custody and money with Keith Papini, who once tearfully pleaded to the community to find his wife.

In one of her supervised visits, as reported by People, she said to her daughter:

"Do you know what an author is? Mommy’s also an author now. She’s writing two books. I work lots of hours to write chapter books. So, when I tell you I’m working remotely, that means I’m at home writing chapters on my laptop."

With Papini still in between the divorce and her ongoing state-supervised lifestyle, she is on her way to becoming an author. Reports have also claimed that Sherri was allegedly seen with a new lover recently, but nothing concrete about the same has been revealed yet.

Where is Keith Papini now?

Sherri's husband, Keith Papini was granted custody of the children, after the entire ordeal of the kidnapping hoax and Sherri's eventual conviction of mail fraud. He went on to live with them at his California home.

Keith Papini is also currently embroiled in a divorce battle with Sherri. They had married in 2009 and the infamous kidnapping hoax took place in 2016. Keith has not been very active on social forums lately.

According to reports, Keith continued to work as a home theater specialist at Best Buy. But his socials have not been updated in quite some time, leading to questions over his current profession.

Details of Sherri Papini's injuries

Sherri Papini was found 22 days after she disappeared in 2016. She came home with several injuries to her face and body, which included deep bruises, scars, and burns. Most shockingly, she was branded on her right shoulder with an unrecognizable symbol.

Her long blonde hair was also roughly cut short, in a move that the police originally assumed to be a token of humiliation from the culprits. Later it was discovered that Papini had self-inflicted all the injuries on herself.

Who was Sherri Papini's ex-boyfriend?

During the highly publicized kidnapping hoax, Papini's ex-boyfriend also became a person of interest as she went on to stay with him for the duration. Sherri's ex-boyfriend was James Reyes, who she had dated back in 2006. Shortly before the disappearance, they reconnected and she told him that she was abused by her husband.

On hearing this, Reyes helped Papini escape by picking her up in a rental car and taking her to his home in Costa Mesa, where she remained during the duration of her "captivity."

He did not lie to the police when he was questioned about the same and was not charged with any involvement in the crime.

Hulu's upcoming docu-series Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini will cover this case in more detail. It will be released on June 20, 2024.