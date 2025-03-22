Where is Susann Sills' family now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS 

Susann Sills was a 45-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in San Clemente, California, on November 13, 2016. Her husband Dr. Eric Scott Sills reported that Susann fell down the stairs, which resulted in her death. However, when detectives started searching the Silla residence, they found crucial evidence, which indicated it to be a homicide.

Susann and Scott together owned a successful IVF facility named the Center for Advanced Genetics in Carlsbad, California. After three years of investigation, Scott Sills was arrested for the murder of his wife in April 2019.

Reportedly, Scott and Susann Sills had twin babies, a boy named Eric Scott Sills II and a girl named Mary Katherine Estelle Sills. After Scott was convicted of the murder of Susann, their kids were placed in foster care in 2019. Sills's children are currently 21 years old and have started college. Susann's mother Theresa Neubauer is currently living in The Villages, Florida.

A new episode from CBS 48 Hours, titled The Puzzling Death of Susann Sills, explores the complete story behind the murder. The episode is set to air on March 22, 2025.

What happened to Susann Sills

Eric Scott Sills reported to 911 about the death of his wife (Image via Pexels)

As per CBS News, Scott Sills called 911, reporting that he found his wife unresponsive at the bottom of stairs. She was found with her head on the ground, and when paramedics arrived they pronounced her dead. Scott told the authorities that Susann was suffering from migraine, and tipped off from the stairs in midnight.

Their children Mary and Eric Sills revealed that they knew about their mother's migraine headache. That was why Susann was sleeping in Mary's room, while the children slept with their father. However, Eric said that during the early hours of the day of the murder, he overheard the couple embarking on a heated debate, as reported by CBS News.

Eric Scott Sills was arrested on April 25, 2019 for the murder of Susann Sills (Image via Pexels)

Susann's mother Theresa Linda Neubauer revealed to the investigators that her death seemed very odd. When investigators searched the Sills residence, they found that the walls and curtains in Mary's room had patches of blood. As per CBS, a DNA test revealed that the blood samples had DNA belonging to both Scott and Susann Sills.

The most crucial piece of evidence was discovered when investigators searched inside the office of Scott Sills. Investigators retrieved a printed copy, which had the chats exchanged between Susann and a man. Dating back to April 30, 2016, the conversation discussed a topless image Susann posted on social media, after losing a bet.

On April 25, 2019, Scott Sills was arrested for the murder of his wife. During the trial, the prosecution revealed that the facial condition of Susann's dead body was not caused by falling from the stairs. This indicated that Scott embarked on physical violence after the debate, which led to her death.

Where is Susann Sills' family now?

The children of Susann Sills are currently enrolled in college (Image via Pexels)

It was on March 15, 2024, when Eric Scott Sills was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for the murder of Susann. During his hearing both Susann's mother Theresa Neubauer and his step-brother Frank Gaulden opened up about her connection with the victim, and how it changed over the years.

Theresa Neubauer currently resides in The Villages in Sumter and Marion counties, Florida. Eric Scott Sills II and Mary Katherine Estelle Sills, the children of Susann Sills have both enrolled in college. Just like her mother, Mary currently does voluntarily work at animal shelters.

