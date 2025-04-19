Where was The Last of Us season 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Last of Us season 2 finally premiered with its first episode on April 13, 2025, on Max. Coming two years after the release of season 1, the show follows Joel and Ellie five years later as they try to live peaceful lives in Jackson. However, when their past catches up with them, they end up walking down a path that they least expected to go down.

While the first season of the show took viewers to many different locations, The Last of Us season 2 will be a much tighter and more focused story that will only feature two main locations, which happen to be Jackson and Seattle. However, the show itself wasn't shot in those locations; rather, a lot of it was shot in Canada's British Columbia, which helped replicate the looks of Jackson and Seattle.

The Last of Us season 2 was primarily shot in Canada's British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

One of Canada's biggest cities, Vancouver, gets to play a little bit of dress-up and helps replicate the look of a war-torn, post-apocalyptic Seattle in The Last of Us season 2. Filming for the show took place in May 2024 in the city that serves as one of the biggest locations for the show.

In the show, fans will get to see the militia known as the Washington Liberation Front (W.L.F.) clash against the religious cult known as the Seraphites. It will also be the location that Ellie will travel alongside Dina in the series to find Abby.

Nanaimo, British Columbia

Some of the show's filming took place in Nanaimo as well, which further helped add some backdrop to the Seattle scenes. Filming for the show took place at the location in May 2024 as well.

In Nanaimo, scenes involving Ellie and Dina riding on a horse were filmed there. It will also serve as the basis for the fictional Serevana Hotel, which acts as a base for the W.L.F.

Britannia Beach, British Columbia

When it came to the town of Jackson, Britannia Beach was the location the filmmakers opted for. The town of Jackson itself was constructed on the location. This is also a departure from the first season, where Alberta was the major stand-in for Jackson in the show.

Jackson is showcased as a snow-covered town with a huge population, with a wall surrounding it to keep the infected out.

Calgary, Alberta

While the show did fully move to shoot the majority of its scenes in British Columbia, The Last of Us season 2 still did go back to Alberta for certain sequences.

To get more snow-covered backdrops, the location of Calgary was used as well over here.

What is The Last of Us season 2 about?

The Last of Us season 2 picks up five years after the events of season 1. With a lot having happened in those five years, it's immediately established that there is a rift between Ellie and Joel for some unknown reason as they try to live their lives in Jackson. But with the emergence of Abby, a girl seeking revenge on Joel, their lives end up taking a massive turn.

The series sees the return of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, with the addition of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

