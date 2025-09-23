Where was The Lowdown season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

FX's highly anticipated crime drama The Lowdown season 1 debuts on September 23, 2025. The show features Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon, a bookstore proprietor turned citizen reporter, alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tim Blake Nelson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kaniehtiio Horn. It was filmed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, across authentic neighborhoods, local shops, and landmarks, a conscious decision by creator Sterlin Harjo.

Instead of depending on studio backlots, The Lowdown season 1 taps into the real character of the city, utilizing landmarks and residential neighborhoods to shape both the storytelling and visual aesthetic, bringing Tulsa into the fabric of the show's tone and authenticity.

Every major filming location where The Lowdown season 1 was shot

Pearl District (E 6th St)

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

The Pearl District along E 6th Street served as one of The Lowdown season 1's strongest visual anchors, providing the setting for several standout investigative scenes. Known for its juxtaposition of old warehouse facades and new galleries, the district became a backdrop for nighttime stakeouts, random encounters, and secret meetups.

The production utilized actual local companies and street facades, transferring the lived-in grit of Tulsa's cultural center straight onto the show. Cast and staff regularly interacted with locals during filming, maintaining the integrity of the district's close-knit creative community.

Archer Street (Downtown Tulsa)

A still from The Lowdown season 1 (Image via FX Networks)

The scenes filmed on Downtown's Archer Street feature Lee Raybon and supporting characters dodging crowded sidewalks, ducking into small coffee houses, and sharing information on the bulletin boards of busy storefronts. The gritty urban setting lends an air of immediacy and realism to the scenes, each carrying a spontaneous, dynamic feel.

Philbrook Museum of Art

The Philbrook Museum, renowned for its Italianate villa, gardens, and works of art, serves a dual purpose as both a backdrop and a symbolic resonance of the show. Its vast halls and picturesque outdoor areas were used as filming locations, employing peaceful scenery with intense clashes and quieter moments of character introspection.

Hughes Ranch (Osage County: Estate Sale Scenes)

A still from the show (Image via FX Networks)

Key estate sale sequences were shot at Hughes Ranch in Osage County, south of Bartlesville, a site famous for its cinematic heritage. Its expansive fields, traditional ranch structures, and peaceful seclusion bring rural realism to the show, offering an extreme contrast to the urban tension of Tulsa.

The location's history of use in films such as Killers of the Flower Moon made it easy for the crew to integrate its locations for climactic scenes centered around inheritance, land feuds, and family secrets.

Greenwood District and Local Bookstore

The Historic Greenwood District, famous nationally as Black Wall Street and part of the story of Tulsa's tragedy and resilience, is invoked and pictorially referenced throughout the season. Scenes here underscore Lee Raybon's continuous work as an archivist and local historian, filming moments in actual vintage bookstores and on Greenwood's legendary streets.

Production staff collaborated with local leaders to honor Greenwood's historic significance without sanitizing or sentimentalizing it, instead infusing the setting with new relevance on screen.

What is The Lowdown season 1 all about?

The Lowdown season 1 follows Lee Raybon, a Tulsa bookstore owner and so-called "truthstorian," who leads a double life as an investigative journalist uncovering corruption. After publishing an exposé on the prominent Washberg family, Lee is caught in a conspiracy related to the unexpected and suspicious death of Dale Washberg.

Determined to pursue the facts, Lee connects a complex web of political machinations, veiled histories, and individual peril, often putting himself and his family in danger. Joined by his daughter, Francis, and a motley collection of both friends and enemies, Lee delves into the socio-political milieu of Tulsa, unearthing ugly truths.

The Lowdown season 1 will premiere on September 23, 2025, on FX.

