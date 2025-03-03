Where is Vicki Thompson now? All about the survivor from How I Escaped My Cult

Hulu's series How I Escaped My Cult delves into Vicki Thompson's story as she escaped from the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It has been available for streaming since February 20, 2025.

The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) was known to brainwash its members with ideas of polygamy, child abuse, and authoritarian control.

Vicki, the now ex-wife of the cult leader, Warren Steed Jeffs, faced challenges of being part of a restrictive culture that she broke out of after her husband's capture. She lives to be a free woman now. She has since remarried and works as a nurse.

The How I Escaped My Cult episode titled Yearning for Zion showcases the story of survivors, including Vicki Thompson, as it streams on Hulu. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"After cult leader Warren Jeffs' arrest, his son Wendell and wife Vicki must choose between loyalty to their abusive sect and helping investigators, while struggling to break free from his control."

How did Vicki Thompson escape FLDS?

Born in Utah, Vicki Thompson lost her father at the age of two. Her mother moved to Colorado City, where she grew up and was slowly but steadily integrated into the larger community of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

Under the leadership of Rulon Jeffs, the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ deeply impacted Vicki's upbringing. However, with Rulon Jeffs's passing, his son, Warren Jeffs, took control of the community, while Vicki became one of his many wives.

Vicki Thompson reported that Warren had the habit of taking a new wife every two months. He s*xually assaulted his spiritual wives and kept them under strict control. Nicki and Warren had two children, Wendell and Sarah, who were taken from her and moved to a ranch in Zion, Texas.

Vicki reportedly described the experience as painful as the children were moved to the 1,700-acre ranch near Eldorado, Texas, due to an alleged shortage of resources. According to the New York Times, Wendell and Sarah grew up with 50 siblings on the farm.

Vicki Thompson found it difficult to speak up for her children. According to the New York Post, she was reunited with Sarah and Wendell Jeffson after six months when she was allowed to move into the ranch named Yearning for Zion Ranch. Wendell Jeffson spoke to The Post, wherein he shared,

“Warren Jeffs controlled everything from the things you eat, to the things you wear and — if he could — even the things you think.”

Wendell further shared with Insider,

“I wondered why I was being separated from my mom and why she was crying. I was very young. I didn’t understand really anything that was going on.”

Warren Jeffs was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List in 2006, following which Vicki was able to move out with her two children.

Where is Vicki Thompson now?

Following Warren Jeffs's arrest, Vicki spent the next few years trying to break free from the teachings of the FLDS. She distanced herself from the church and moved out with her children by 2013. Thereafter, she enrolled herself in Utah Tech University under a nursing degree. She graduated in May 2024 and continues to work full-time as a nurse.

Despite her history with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), she moved on with her life and remarried. She is presently married to her new partner, Aaron Thompson, who is a police officer. They also became parents to two children.

Catch all the details of Vicki Thompson's story as How I Escaped My Cult streams on Hulu.

