Where are the Wilking Sisters now? Status of subjects behind Dancing for the Devil, explored

Dancing for the Devil, a docuseries about the suffering of numerous individuals at the hands of Robert Shinn's The 7m TikTok Cult, was released on Netflix on May 29, 2024. It quickly captivated the audiences who were oblivious to the shocking reality of the heinous activities that had persisted for so many years.

Dancing for the Devil primarily centers on the Wilking Sisters, Miranda and Melanie Wilking, who were directly impacted by the activities of the 7m TikTok Cult. The docuseries explores the lives of the two sisters, their inseparable bond, thriving dancing career, significant social media presence, and their eventual parting due to the infamous cult. It also delves into the aftermath of the separation, as Miranda decisively cuts all ties with her family.

Dancing for the Devil explores the downfall of the Wilking Sisters

The docuseries Dancing for the Devil presents firsthand testimonies of individuals impacted by the 7m TikTok Cult. The series spotlights Melanie Wilking, one-half of the Wilking Sisters, as she candidly shares her struggles with the infamous cult and the anguish of losing her sister to it, after being inseparable since birth.

Miranda and Melanie Wilking had always shared an unbreakable bond. They had an unwavering passion for dancing and performing, which led them to audition for multiple reality shows together.

The sister duo opened a TikTok account together by the name Wilking Sisters. Their dance covers of popular hits soon started to create a stir among the masses, and by 2020, their page had over three million followers.

Their outlook on life was always similar, to the point that when Miranda chose to do something, Melanie would often follow suit. However, things took a turn when Miranda decided to join the 7m TikTok Cult. Sensing that something was wrong with the group, Melanie decided not to follow in her sister's footsteps this time. She also adamantly tried to dissuade her sister from joining the group, but to futile effect.

In an excerpt from Dancing for the Devil, Melanie narrates what it feels like losing her sister. She says:

"I literally feel like my sister died. She’s everywhere, but nowhere."

Is Miranda still associated with the 7m TikTok Cult?

Miranda Wilking remains involved with the 7m TikTok Cult, as detailed in Dancing for the Devil. Upon joining the management company in 2021, she swiftly cut off all connections with her family and distanced herself from the Wilking Sisters' TikTok account.

Instead, she began sharing videos from her personal account under the guidance of the 7m management, which operates in a cult-like manner.

Derek Doneen on why it was important to tell the victims' story

During a discussion with The Guardian, Derek Doneen, director of Dancing for the Devil, emphasized his focus on sharing the experiences of the victims of cult leaders. He made it clear that while other projects have centered on the cult leaders themselves, his priority was to shed light on the stories of the victims. He said:

"We also didn’t want to make the same show that [audiences] have already seen. It’s really important for us to approach it from a different perspective, one that places the victims and the families at the center of it and allows them to tell their own story, in their own words, in a way that doesn’t make it about the cult leader.”

He also added:

"...We really wanted this show to be more from the experience of the families – what does it feel like to lose somebody you love into a situation like this? What does it feel like, then, to escape?”

All three episodes of Dancing for the Devil are currently streaming on Netflix.